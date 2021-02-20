Menu
Parts of Gladstone received rainfall overnight.
Weather

Overnight rainfall around Gladstone

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
20th Feb 2021 11:00 AM
Parts of Gladstone enjoyed another splash of rain overnight with one area receiving 15mm.

So far this month the Gladstone Airport has recorded 27mm of rain – far below the February average of 176mm.

Boyne Island had the highest total recorded with 15mm falling in 24 hours to 9am on Saturday.

Gladstone also received some rain relief on Thursday where Benaraby had the highest total of 9mm.

Rain totals:

Gladstone Radar: 1mm

Gladstone Airport: 1mm

Boyne Island: 15mm

Benaraby: 1mm

Captain Creek: 1mm

