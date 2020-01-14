Overnight Queensland ambulance wrap-up

Innisfail - two-vehicle crash

At 6.12am, paramedics responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Charles Street and Grace Street. A female patient complaining of back pain was subsequently transported stable to Innisfail Hospital.

Clermont - single vehicle rollover

A patient complaining of back pain was transported stable to Clermont Hospital following a single vehicle rollover on Kenlogan Road and Peak Downs Highway at 4.46am.

Durack - single vehicle into tree

A male patient in his 20s was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries following a single vehicle into tree on King Avenue at 2.44am.

Emerald - single-vehicle rollover

The QAS was called to the Gregory Highway at 10.58pm for a single-vehicle crash with two patients. A male in his 20s was pronounced deceased, while a female in her 20's was airlifted with the Royal Flying Doctor Service to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition.

Proserpine - vehicle rollover

Two patients with minor injuries were transported to Proserpine Hospital stable following a vehicle rollover on Kelsey Creek Road at 9.15pm.

Peregian Beach - vehicle rollover

Paramedics transported a male patient in his 20s to Nambour Hospital stable following a vehicle rollover on Monak Road and Murdering Creek Road around 7.55pm.

South Maclean - motorcycle crash

Paramedics transported a male patient in his 20s to Logan Hospital stable with abrasions to his shoulder and hip following a motorcycle crash on a private property around 7.30pm.

Park Ridge - vehicle rollover

A male patient in his 20s was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition with head and abdominal injuries following a vehicle rollover on Chambers Flat Road and Bumstead Road at 5.55pm. A critical care paramedic was on scene for transport.

Rothwell - trailer entrapment

A male patient in his 70s was assessed for critical injuries after reportedly becoming entrapped under a trailer at a private address around 5.45pm.