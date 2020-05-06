Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two people were taken to hospital after an incident at Blacksoil last night
Two people were taken to hospital after an incident at Blacksoil last night Sarah Harvey
News

Overnight crash on Warrego

Darren Hallesy
by
6th May 2020 7:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROADS remain quieter than normal with the cool evenings and lockdown, but accidents can still happen, as was the case in Blacksoil last night.

The two-vehicle crash was reported on the Warrego Highway at 7.03pm.

Ambulance crews attended to two patients who were assessed at the scene in stable conditions with minor injuries, and were later transported to Ipswich and Princess Alexandra Hospitals.

The mornings will continue to be a bit warmer than the last few days, with temperatures back to normal of around 13 degrees. There will be a possible shower today, but it will remain mostly sunny for the next week, with temps in the high twenties until early next week when another cool change is due.

For more news as it comes to hand keep coming back to www.qt.com.au

blacksoil warrego highway accident
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        POWER PLAY: Why deregulated market won't work

        premium_icon POWER PLAY: Why deregulated market won't work

        News Electricity deregulation of Gladstone’s market just doesn’t make economic sense says Palaszczuk govt

        Drug driving detections double drink drivers

        premium_icon Drug driving detections double drink drivers

        News Gladstone drivers are regularly being detected with ice or cannabis in their system...

        ‘Firm offer’ for Homeground Village sale

        premium_icon ‘Firm offer’ for Homeground Village sale

        News Workers’ Accommodation was most recently valued at $85.4 million.

        ‘Something different’: Calliope gets a new internet provider

        premium_icon ‘Something different’: Calliope gets a new internet provider

        News The installation of the tower had been in the works for the past year.