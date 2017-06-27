Overnight bushland fire in Glen Eden

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services were called to Glen Eden last night when a fire was reported in the area behind the corner of Kirkwood and Glenlyon Rd.

QFES crews arrived at the scene at about 6.40pm after receiving a 000 call reporting the fire.

Fireys worked to extinguish the blaze in the surrounding bushland and had made the area safe by 7.45pm.

"We blackened it out and made it safe so there was no more smouldering," a QFES media spokesman said.

Located close to where the fire was reported is St Stephens Lutheran College, a school that was closed last year.

Queensland Police were notified of the fire but when contacted by The Observer were unable to give any details regarding the blaze.