Overhaul to power station creates new jobs

MAJOR OVERHAUL: A multimillion-dollar upgrade is underway at the Callide Power Station to increase production capacity.

A $70 million-plus major overhaul starts at the Callide C Power Station today, creating work for 370 short-term contractors over the next two months.

Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said the 56-day overhaul of Callide Unit C3 would bring electricians, boiler makers, riggers, fitters, welders, scaffolders and crane drivers in to work with the power station’s regular workforce.

“This is one of the biggest overhauls at Callide in recent years, as it includes an upgrade of the Unit C3 turbine to increase its capacity by 15 megawatts to 420 MW,” Dr Lynham said.

“That’s enough to power an extra 20,000 homes.”

Most of the overhaul workforce is from principal contractors Downer Group, GE and Intertek, but locals have also been engaged, including Highpoint Access and Rescue from Rockhampton and Stonestreets Coaches in Gladstone.

“Overhauls provide employment opportunities for people with the skills and expertise required to undertake power station maintenance and upgrades, and provided flow-on economic benefits to the Biloela region.

“Accommodating, transporting and feeding the overhaul contractors will provide a real boost to local service industries such as accommodation providers, caterers and transport companies.”

This overhaul includes a range of inspections, repairs and refurbishments to ensure Unit C3 continues to operate safely and reliably, particularly over the upcoming summer peak demand period.

While the Unit C3 overhaul is underway, Callide Power Station’s remaining three generating units will continue providing electricity to the grid. Queensland has plenty of surplus generating capacity to cover Callide Unit C3 while it is offline for this essential overhaul and maintenance.

Queensland’s publicly-owned electricity companies — CS Energy, Powerlink, Ergon, Energex, Stanwell Corp and CleanCo — will invest more than $2.2 billion on capital works in 2019-20, supporting up to 4900 jobs.