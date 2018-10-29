Overhaul is under-way and should be complete at end of year

MAJOR OVERHAUL: It's the finished product (see inset) that excites Gladstone Harbour City BMX Club president Bruce Crow. Work should be complete toward the end of the year.

MAJOR OVERHAUL: It's the finished product (see inset) that excites Gladstone Harbour City BMX Club president Bruce Crow. Work should be complete toward the end of the year. Mike Richards GLA241018HBMX

BMX: Rapid progress is being made at the Gladstone Harbour City BMX track and club president Bruce Crow is excited.

Work is to enter into its fourth week into construction and Crow described exactly what is being done.

Charlie-LT\Charlie (CHARLIE-LT)

"We have probably got another four or five weeks left to go for the project to be hopefully completed and everything seems to be tracking along quite well," he said.

What makes the project more exciting is that two men who are also riders are heavily involved in it.

Crow said national champion and World Cup quarter finalist Tristyn Kronk and fellow elite rider Jye Hombsch have helped construct the new track.

"Tristyn is a track builder and Jye is a track specialist and he'll come to Gladstone and pre-ride the track and then give some feedback on how it flows and how it works," he said.

To have that incite could only be beneficial for the upcoming season which commences in the new year.

"The track will be finished by December and we have already opened the track up for club members to do some riding," Crow said.

"In January we'll have a Come and Try Day so the public can come and try the track out and see if we can get some of our kids down to come and join as members."

Crow said competition is likely to start in February and the new track will be built to Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).

"Hopefully we will hope to try and attract larger events like national series rounds, state championships and possibly an Australian championship," he said.