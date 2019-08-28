Overdose deaths skyrocket in the Gladstone region

This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

UNINTENTIONAL overdose deaths have more than tripled in the Gladstone region.

Between 2013 - 2017, 23 people have died - an increase of 229 per cent from seven deaths between 2003 - 2007.

The results are part of this year's Annual Overdose Report, compiled and released by the Penington Institute.

The Institute compiled statistics about deaths from substances such as stimulants, benzodiazepines and opioids.

CEO John Ryan said 23 deaths in Gladstone was "too many”.

"In only ten years, unintentional overdose deaths in the Gladstone region have more than tripled,” Mr Ryan said.

"This points to a massive failure to provide the kind of services and interventions that we know save lives.”

He also said while rate of unintentional overdose deaths has gone down in recent years, the long-term trend still shows higher numbers of deaths in Queensland.

"We must treat overdose deaths as preventable,” Mr Ryan said.

"We know what works in saving lives and reducing the harms from overdose deaths - we're just not doing enough of it.”

In Queensland overall, deaths due to fentanyl, pethidine or tramadol overdose have increased by almost six times since 2009 - with 260 deaths reported in 2017.

Across the country, there were 1612 unintentional overdoses in the same year - a 38 per cent increase from 2007.

"When it comes to opioids, we're careening down a similar path as America,” Mr Ryan said.

He warned Australians shouldn't follow their failed approach of reducing access to prescription drugs.

"We can turn this around before it's too late,” he said.

"If we apply the methods that we know are successful in reducing overdose deaths, we'll save billions of dollars and the lives of thousands of Australians.”