Overconfidence and lack of skills, deadly combination: coach

CALL FOR ACTION: Western Suburbs Waves Swimming and Triathlon Club coach Ryan McLoughlin wants compulsory swimming lessons for kids. Paul Braven GLA150717SWIM

OVERCONFIDENCE around the water and a lack of swimming ability are a deadly combination.

Scarily that's what Western Suburbs Waves Swimming and Triathlon Club coach Ryan McLoughlin has seen around Gladstone.

"After seeing the level of swimming ability that came through from some of the schools, it was actually a little bit frightening,” he said.

"Some kids were really confident around water but couldn't swim, which is a really deadly combination.

"A lot of parents think 'oh yeah, my child is really confident around the water' but if they don't know how to swim that confidence is a killer because you turn your back and they jump in because they're not afraid of the water but they're not aware of how to save themselves and get back to the edge.”

For these reasons and many others, Mr McLoughlin is backing the Gladstone Observer's Save Our Schoolkids campaign.

"Swimming is a skill for life, that's really all there is to it,” he said.

The swimming coach said being able to swim was an "invaluable” skill.

"If it saves one life, it's worth it,” Mr McLoughlin said.

At the club, they have a learn-to-swim program, which is registered with the Royal Life Saving Society Australia.

This program is offered to schools in the area.

Western Waves also has learn-to-swim classes that are not run through the school.

People can progress into squad swimming from there.

Mr McLoughlin said it would be great if the State Government backed compressor learn-to-swim programs, as it saves people's lives.

That's exactly the call The Observer and our sister papers are making.

Although he is now a swim coach, Mr McLoughlin said he did not get the opportunity to really do any swimming lessons when he was a child.

"As an adult at the age of about 35, I wanted to start doing triathlons and had to learn to swim then,” he said.

"I could swim basically to save myself but not properly.

"So as an adult I found it very hard, so getting kids in early is really important.”