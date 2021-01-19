‘Over the moon’ with Gladstone basketball girls at State Champs

The character and determination of the Gladstone Power U18 Girls basketball side did not surprise coach Scott Lloyd.

Gladstone Power under-18 girls basketball coach Scott Lloyd could not contain his excitement after his team performed valiantly at the State Championships.

Lloyd said he was “over the moon” with the way his players conducted themselves on and off the court throughout the week-long tournament on the Sunshine Coast last week.

“The team that came third overall and claimed bronze at the conclusion of the State Championships, we lost to by three points,” Lloyd said.

“For a group of girls who had four training sessions together, we lost one through injury and there were only seven of us, and we were the shortest team in the league, we played above ourselves.”

Lloyd pin-pointed some standout performers from his Gladstone Power side throughout the tournament after his side finished ninth overall..

“Erin Harvey averaged the second most points at States for scoring,” he said.

“And along with Kadee Barrenger and Elle Walsh, those three were our standout three for sure.”

The team is set to be broken up as two players move to Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast respectively.

“We’ve lost two of our starting five, two that were top age and one lives in Rocky.

“It was something of a swansong for quite a few of the girls.”

Lloyd offered a huge thank you to all of the parents who travelled for the championships and praised those who watched and cheered from home and sent messages of support.

