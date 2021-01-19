Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The character and determination of the Gladstone Power U18 Girls basketball side did not surprise coach Scott Lloyd.
The character and determination of the Gladstone Power U18 Girls basketball side did not surprise coach Scott Lloyd.
Sport

‘Over the moon’ with Gladstone basketball girls at State Champs

Jacobbe Mcbride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
19th Jan 2021 2:48 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Gladstone Power under-18 girls basketball coach Scott Lloyd could not contain his excitement after his team performed valiantly at the State Championships.

Lloyd said he was “over the moon” with the way his players conducted themselves on and off the court throughout the week-long tournament on the Sunshine Coast last week.

“The team that came third overall and claimed bronze at the conclusion of the State Championships, we lost to by three points,” Lloyd said.

“For a group of girls who had four training sessions together, we lost one through injury and there were only seven of us, and we were the shortest team in the league, we played above ourselves.”

Lloyd pin-pointed some standout performers from his Gladstone Power side throughout the tournament after his side finished ninth overall..

“Erin Harvey averaged the second most points at States for scoring,” he said.

“And along with Kadee Barrenger and Elle Walsh, those three were our standout three for sure.”

The team is set to be broken up as two players move to Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast respectively.

“We’ve lost two of our starting five, two that were top age and one lives in Rocky.

“It was something of a swansong for quite a few of the girls.”

Lloyd offered a huge thank you to all of the parents who travelled for the championships and praised those who watched and cheered from home and sent messages of support.

Read more Gladstone Power under-18 basketball news:

BRONZE BOYS: Gladstone basketballers do us proud

Gladdy girls showing plenty of heart at basketball champs

Gladdy basketball boys a chance to claim gold

PREVIEW: Gladstone U18 basketball teams at State Champs

LIVESTREAM: 3 Gladstone boys to watch at State Champs

gladstone power u18 basketball queensland state championships u18 qld basketball championships
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ coal miner in court after Christmas party fight

        Premium Content CQ coal miner in court after Christmas party fight

        News “I don’t really understand how it was able to escalate that far.”

        How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping We know you want the best of local news and we’re delivering, but did you know you...

        Woman snapped East Shores plant after day at the races

        Premium Content Woman snapped East Shores plant after day at the races

        News Lara Downey damaged part of the scenery when she was drunk.