'Over the moon' to claim $10k

SHOP LOCALLY, WIN LOCALLY: Anne Murray (centre) is the winner of The Observer's $10,000 Town Proud promotion. She was presented with the cheque by The Observer's Cheryl Royal-Scott and ConocoPhillips' Nataly Fay.

SHOP LOCALLY, WIN LOCALLY: Anne Murray (centre) is the winner of The Observer's $10,000 Town Proud promotion. She was presented with the cheque by The Observer's Cheryl Royal-Scott and ConocoPhillips' Nataly Fay. Matt Taylor GLA060619TOWN

WITH just two entries from a total of thousands in The Observer's Town Proud competition, a Kin Kora woman was not expecting the news that came her way on Tuesday morning.

Anne Murray said she and her family were "over the moon” when she found out she was the lucky winner of $10,000.

Several thousand entries were placed across the Gladstone Region from April 29-May 31 and Mrs Murray had only two of them.

She was out with her sister at a doctors appointment when she received the call.

Mrs Murray said when an unknown number came up on her phone, she only chose to answer it because it "looked local”.

She was certainly glad she did.

"I was trying to be quiet in the doctors' rooms and then I went outside with my sister and got really excited,” Mrs Murray said.

Her winning entry was from a 70th birthday card which she bought at a Kin Kora newsagency about mid-May.

Mrs Murray plans to spend the money on a trip to Wagga Wagga for her grandson's Army march-out in August.

Following the news, Mrs Murray and her husband are hoping to extend their trip and spend it also visiting friends and her husband's aunty while in NSW.