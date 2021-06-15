San Cisco seeks compensation over NightQuarter shutdown

Independent Australian band San Cisco is calling for compensation from the Queensland Government, claiming the snap shutdown of Sunshine Coast venue NightQuarter left them unfairly out of pocket.

The band's sold out Saturday concert was cancelled less than 24 hours earlier after Queensland Health issued the live music venue with a closure notice on Friday night over alleged breaches of Covid orders relating to online footage from the venue the weekend prior.

San Cisco, booking agent Select Music and the band's management today released a statement asking for compensation, including for the $60,000 in lost revenue they incurred, due to the closure being enforced less than 24 hours before they were due to perform.

They argued the short notice meant they had no opportunity to enforce stronger restrictions, arrange a new venue or save on transport, accommodation and wage costs.

Australian band San Cisco was due to perform at NightQuarter on the Sunshine Coast on Saturday night. Picture: Duncan Wright

"As an independent band, like many others, San Cisco rely on live music as their primary source of income," said Philip Stevens, from San Cisco's management. "Not only did San Cisco miss out, but so did Brisbane artist Jaguar Jonze, who is supporting all shows on this tour. The loss of the NightQuarter show will mean the band will lose money on this tour. The tour, in support of their album release for Between You and Me, has already been moved many times."

Mobile phone footage of Spacey Jane's concerts on June 4 and 5 showed revellers forming a mosh pit at the front of the stage, leaving their seats to get a closer look at the band.

Health authorities and police stormed NightQuarter at 8:30pm on Friday, issuing a shutdown of the space at midday the following day.

NightQuarter took to Facebook over the weekend to highlight the continuing double standards between live music and sport, with Queensland hosting State of Origin at a packed Townsville stadium earlier in the week.

"The behaviour of patrons at the NightQuarter is no different to that experienced at sporting events around the state in the very same week," Stevens said.

At the weekend chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young accused NightQuarter of "repeated breaches" of health directions, saying the risk of transmission in confined spaces was "far greater than the risk at open-air venues like sporting stadiums."

She said following several complaints in relation to occupant density and physical distancing they had no choice but to issue a Public Health Order.

The crowd during the Spacey Jane concert at NightQuarter last weekend.

San Cisco's booking agent Stephen Wade slammed the "over-reaction from QLD Health" in enforcing a shut down within 24 hours at NightQuarter considering no cases of Covid have been attributed to gatherings of people at music concerts throughout Australia.

"The live music industry has endured more than most during this pandemic and is still not back to 100 per cent sixteen months after Covid closed our industry down," he said.

"The weekend's actions have to stop and the over policing of live music events needs to be addressed immediately. We are still yet to see any documentation from QLD Health or any health department in Australia giving us an explanation as to why our events are deemed so dangerous to the health of the general public, and all we are asking for is a fair go."

San Cisco lead singer Jordi Davieson said: "It was really disappointing to hear last minute that our concert at the NightQuarter was to be cancelled. We knew that our fans from the Sunshine Coast had made this our biggest show of the tour. We had already had to cancel once already, so it was upsetting to have to let our fans down again."

The Courier-Mail has requested a response from the Queensland Government.

Originally published as "Over-reaction": San Cisco seeks compensation over NightQuarter shutdown