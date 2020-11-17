Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
$3.64m of Gladstone’s outstanding rates are currently being repaid under an authorised payment plan.
$3.64m of Gladstone’s outstanding rates are currently being repaid under an authorised payment plan.
News

OUTSTANDING RATES: Gladstone owes $27m

Darryn Nufer
17th Nov 2020 2:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GLADSTONE Regional Council is owed $27.1m in outstanding rates with the lion’s share of that relating to residential assessments.

Council documents show the total rates owing, as a percentage of gross rates levied in 2020-21, was 15.25 per cent at the end of October.

Of the $27.1m in outstanding rates, 17.8 per cent relates to commercial/industrial assessments and 82.2 per cent represents residential assessments.

“This period is not comparable with the 2019-20 rates, as the due date was extended by 60 days,” a council report states.

The outstanding rates figures include $3.64m of rates that are currently being repaid under an authorised payment plan, incorporating 35 commercial/industrial assessments and 1227 residential assessments.

There were 4188 ratepayers who had paid their rates in advance - a total of $3.4m.

The outstanding rates snapshot is included in a report on the agenda for Tuesday’s general council meeting.

gladstone outstanding rates gladstone regional council
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Zigzagging cyclist gives away his offence

        Premium Content Zigzagging cyclist gives away his offence

        Crime Ezekiel James Martin was sweating profusely and slurring his words when he spoke to police.

        Drink-driver crashed after going away party

        Premium Content Drink-driver crashed after going away party

        News Joseph Louis Pappagallo had no intention of driving home at the beginning of the...

        Judge’s gesture in court to defendant surprises onlookers

        Premium Content Judge’s gesture in court to defendant surprises onlookers

        News “If you take the punt and these fellas get ya, we are talking about jail time.”

        $28K bargain: 3 of the cheapest homes sold in Gladstone area

        Premium Content $28K bargain: 3 of the cheapest homes sold in Gladstone area

        Property Home buyers took advantage of the market this year, buying up cheap property...