OUTSTANDING RATES: Gladstone owes $27m

GLADSTONE Regional Council is owed $27.1m in outstanding rates with the lion’s share of that relating to residential assessments.

Council documents show the total rates owing, as a percentage of gross rates levied in 2020-21, was 15.25 per cent at the end of October.

Of the $27.1m in outstanding rates, 17.8 per cent relates to commercial/industrial assessments and 82.2 per cent represents residential assessments.

“This period is not comparable with the 2019-20 rates, as the due date was extended by 60 days,” a council report states.

The outstanding rates figures include $3.64m of rates that are currently being repaid under an authorised payment plan, incorporating 35 commercial/industrial assessments and 1227 residential assessments.

There were 4188 ratepayers who had paid their rates in advance - a total of $3.4m.

The outstanding rates snapshot is included in a report on the agenda for Tuesday’s general council meeting.