Outstanding campaign for Ramsden at recent cricket champs

Harry and Jack Shepherd have played representative cricket.

CRICKET: Several Gladstone region players returned home from three Queensland Cricket State Championships played in Brisbane, Gold Coast and Cairns.

BITS players Kori Ramsden, Nathan Scaglotti and Jack Shepherd represented Central Queensland Seamers' under-14 team that finished ninth with three wins and six losses in Brisbane.

Seamers' wins came against Mackay-Whitsundays in round one in which Ramsden took 1-13 and then made 21 runs as CQ successfully chased down the target of 61.

Seamers also beat Wide Bay in round six.

Ramsden's best innings was 82 not out in the CQ Seamers' nine-wicket win against South East Queensland.

He made 221 runs in nine innings at an average of 27.62 runs.

The under-13 Seamers finished 11th with one win at the Gold Coast.

BITS player Jonty Haward played in the Seamers side that beat Far North.

Haward made an unbeaten 13 as CQ reached the 87 runs needed with seven wickets in the shed.

Boyne Island's Harry Shepherd and Fraser Judd were in the under-12 CQ Seamers team.

The side finished with one win and three losses in Cairns.

Judd made 35 in round one against Metro South West and Shepherd took 2-20 in the next game against Sunshine Coast.

Shepherd then made 28 in CQ's 11-run win against Darling Downs South West Queensland.

Shepherd saved his best against Far North with 5-31 despite a 31-run loss.