Outriggers show awesome form

OUTRIGGING: Canoe Point Outrigging athlete Josh Hurst has had a remarkable year and aims for it to continue.

Aussie spot up for grabs

OUTRIGGING: Aussies embrace canoe racing as a sport

The under-19 Australian representative competed at the IVF World Distance Championship on the Sunshine Coast in which he won a bronze in the 25km race.

He wants to be a part of the World Sprints campaign in 2020 in Hawaii.

“Club members are in training with hopes of once again representing Australia,” Canoe Point Outrigging Club spokesperson Joann Burns said.

“The second half of 2019 has been a busy time for Canoe Point Club Members.”

The IVF World Distance Championship consisted of five days world-class racing with 22 countries represented and over 700 paddlers battled it out to be World Champions.

The Canoe Point Outriggers Club juniors also returned home from the Trans-Tasman Titles (Gubbi Gubbi) hosted in Mooloolaba with Australian medals to their name.

“One of these young paddlers was Flynn Wigg who has had a very big year,” Burns said.

“This is his last year as an U12.

“He smashed it in February at National Sprints with two gold medals in individual races.”

Wigg’s form continued at the Trans-Tasman Titles with a fourth and fifth in individual racing.

He also won a silver and bronze in respective V1 and OCI races at the National Junior Marathon Titles last month. and he finished with a Silver in the V1 race.

“Flynn is now in training for the National Sprint Titles in February at Mooloolaba and will go up an age division,” Burns said.

Two of the more experienced jniors in Hurst and Hayden Bright also excelled in the U19 team racing at Gubbi Gubbi.

“In over 1000m straight racing, they found gold at the finish line,” Burns said.

In another race over 1000m, which involved turns, they were awarded a bronze medal.

Senior members also went to the Capricorn Coast Regatta with a mixture of experience and new paddlers.

Burns said the club continued to match it with those down south with access to the Boyne River and Tannum Beach.

Club training days are every Wednesday at 4.30pm and Sunday’s at 8am.

JOIN UP FOLKS!

This Sunday is Come and Try Day 9-11am.

WHERE: Behind the Boyne Island Motel, end of Island Esplanade.

All welcome.

NEXT EVENT: NQ Zone Outrigging Regatta at Boyne Island, March 7.

CONTACT: Joann Burns on 0417 797 691 or Col Hurst on 0407 934 233.