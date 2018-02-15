Outraged driver throws fish bait at traffic controller

Working on the roads can be a dangerous occupation.

"NO ONE should have fish bait thrown at them for doing their job" an upset road traffic controller told The Observer yesterday.

The worker, who did not wish to be named, contacted the paper to let people know he and his co-workers were "doing a hot, thankless job".

"We're trying to keep road workers safe and drivers need to calm down a bit," he said.

"People don't give way. They're speeding through the 40km/h safety lane, some are on mobile phones and occasionally we see people drinking alcohol behind the wheel."

According to the worker, it's not only traffic controllers copping a spray but council employees, road workers and power line personnel who are also regularly abused or threatened.

A traffic control supervisor said road rage was an everyday occurrence.

"I've been abused, spat at and even had eggs thrown at me," he said.

"Upset drivers think we're to blame for making them late and sometimes they want to get out of their cars and fight us.

"Every controller has been threatened."

When asked how they deal with aggressive drivers the workers said the key was to stay in control.

"We stay calm because you don't know who or what you're dealing with, especially if they've taken some kind of drug," they said.

Fortunately, neither worker has been in a situation where they were physically attacked.

But the biggest danger to road workers is distracted drivers.

"Motorists eyes are drawn to the road work, not the traffic controller on the other side of their cars so they often don't notice what's happening right in front of them," the supervisor said.

"The orange traffic cones and bollards will never stop a vehicle that's running off the road because the driver isn't paying attention.

"People are stressed and we're easy targets so they vent at us.

"People grumble about truckies but they're actually pretty good.

"They can see what we're doing and usually stick to the rules.

"They just want to get from A to B safely too."

The Bruce Highway between Gladstone and Rockhampton is travelled by about 7000 vehicles daily.

Traffic controller Ken Altoft was killed last November on the Bruce Highway near the Sunshine Coast.

Police allege a nearby speed camera captured the vehicle that hit him travelling at 157km/h.

The supervisor said legislation is changing in July.

"All roadworks in 100km/h zones will be controlled by traffic lights with traffic controllers standing about 10 metres off to the side," he said.

"I suppose that's one way of getting us out of the firing line."