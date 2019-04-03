Iconic Caloundra pine trees removed for public's safety

Caloundra residents are outraged over the removal of two mature Norfolk Island pine trees from Bulcock Beach this morning.

Caloundra residents are outraged over the removal of two mature Norfolk Island pine trees from Bulcock Beach this morning. Paul Seto

CALOUNDRA residents have expressed outrage after two iconic pine trees were removed from a popular tourist beach.

Paul Seto contacted the Sunshine Coast Daily on April Fools' Day, saying it appeared council had played a "bad trick" on residents and visitors when they cut down two mature Norfolk Island pine trees at Bulcock Beach.

Mr Seto said the trees had been a feature of the Esplanade since the 1930s.

"When, in the 1920s, Robert and Emily Bulcock donated the whole foreshore ... to the people of Queensland, I am sure that in their wildest nightmares they would not have thought it would be gradually and totally destroyed by successive local councils," he said.

"Nature in Caloundra is so precarious, every tree is a joy."

But a Sunshine Coast Council spokesperson said council arborists had been closely monitoring the health of the Norfolk Island Pines and, following recent investigations, determined it necessary to remove the trees immediately to mitigate any potential risk to public safety as large cavity and cracks were found on the trunks.

"In the coming weeks, once the tree stumps are removed, council officers will plant two new Norfolk Island Pines at Bulcock Beach," the spokesperson said.