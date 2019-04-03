Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Caloundra residents are outraged over the removal of two mature Norfolk Island pine trees from Bulcock Beach this morning.
Caloundra residents are outraged over the removal of two mature Norfolk Island pine trees from Bulcock Beach this morning. Paul Seto
Environment

Iconic Caloundra pine trees removed for public's safety

Ashley Carter
by
1st Apr 2019 1:46 PM | Updated: 3rd Apr 2019 6:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CALOUNDRA residents have expressed outrage after two iconic pine trees were removed from a popular tourist beach.

Paul Seto contacted the Sunshine Coast Daily on April Fools' Day, saying it appeared council had played a "bad trick" on residents and visitors when they cut down two mature Norfolk Island pine trees at Bulcock Beach.

Mr Seto said the trees had been a feature of the Esplanade since the 1930s.

"When, in the 1920s, Robert and Emily Bulcock donated the whole foreshore ... to the people of Queensland, I am sure that in their wildest nightmares they would not have thought it would be gradually and totally destroyed by successive local councils," he said.

"Nature in Caloundra is so precarious, every tree is a joy."

But a Sunshine Coast Council spokesperson said council arborists had been closely monitoring the health of the Norfolk Island Pines and, following recent investigations, determined it necessary to remove the trees immediately to mitigate any potential risk to public safety as large cavity and cracks were found on the trunks.

"In the coming weeks, once the tree stumps are removed, council officers will plant two new Norfolk Island Pines at Bulcock Beach," the spokesperson said.

bulcock beach environment sunshine coast council tree removal
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Project guided by elders will help build a resilient reef

    premium_icon Project guided by elders will help build a resilient reef

    News It is one of the seven reef projects linked to the Gladstone region and one of 25 sharing in more than $1.4 million in funding.

    'Exceptional circumstance': Council to back BMX bid

    premium_icon 'Exceptional circumstance': Council to back BMX bid

    News Council to provide last-minute help to attract BMX State Champs.

    'What we try to do': A blessing in a tea pot

    premium_icon 'What we try to do': A blessing in a tea pot

    News 'It was really hard because you had to pick them up and return them'

    Billy Bob given a second chance at life

    premium_icon Billy Bob given a second chance at life

    Environment A team effort rescues this endangered reptile