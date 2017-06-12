Outrage over dangerous attack on Gladstone charity

A brick was thrown through the back window of a Friends of RSPCA Gladstone van on Sunday night.

A GLADSTONE volunteer was left shaken and frightened after a brick was thrown at the van they were driving, smashing the back window.

It's the latest blow to Team RSPCA Gladstone, after their centre was broken in to and $270 was stolen in April.

The senior volunteer was driving along Wattle St, New Auckland, around 6pm last night when the brick was hurled at the charity van.

A brick was thrown through the back window of a Friends of RSPCA Gladstone van on Sunday night.

"We honestly can't think who would want to do this to a local charity - what on earth does it achieve," they wrote on Facebook.

Recently more than $5000 was spent to repair and service the van.

"So to have this happen is extremely disheartening," they said.

They said the senior volunteer was "quite shaken" after the attack.

The charity's supporters described it as "disgusting and horrible", responding to their Facebook post.

"Bloody disgraceful. What goes through people's minds to do this?" Kelly Anne Jeffries wrote.

The incident has been reported to Gladstone Police.