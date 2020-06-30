Menu
Royal on Ninety-Nine handed $7000 fine for not complying with public health directions over the weekend.
News

Outrage after southwest pub slapped with $7k COVID-19 fines

Georgie Adams
30th Jun 2020 8:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ROMA publican has described the way police officers slapped his business with an almost $7000 fine for public health safety non-compliance as "atrocious".

Owner of the award-winning hotel Royal on Ninety-Nine, Bruce Garvie, told ABC Southern Queensland he plans to fight the fine that was issued by plain clothes police officers that were out from Brisbane during the weekend.

Mr Garvie said venue staff were told it was because patrons were playing pool and the manager forgot to record the officers; contact details when they arrived.

"I don't think the fine is the issue initially, but the way it has been handled is atrocious," Mr Garvie said.

"I mean everyone is hurting from COVID, a lot of people are doing it really tough, a lot of people are doing huge hours and these people are totally out of line."

Police said they visited the premises the night before and pointed out areas of non-compliance.

Samantha Senescall, owner of the Federal Hotel in Wallumbilla was also handed a $6672 fine for breaching COVID-19 public health directions.

Ms Senescall said she could not comment at this stage, but has contacted Australian Hotels Association and plans to dispute the fine. 

