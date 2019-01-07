OUTLOOK: Winds won't stop holiday fun as Penny keeps north

IT COULD be a damp start to the week for Gladstone as ex-tropical cyclone Penny remains active, but residents won't feel the effect too heavily.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted showers and wind for coastal areas before things start to settle at the end of the week, with inland looking the place to head for this week of holidays.

BoM meteorologist Gordon Banks said Gladstone can expect showers along the coast before things clear up towards the end of the week.

"We will start to see during Monday a little more shower activity along the coast and also the southeasterly winds freshen up a little bit,” he said.

"This is in a way in response to ex-tropical cyclone Penny moving a little bit closer to the coast and just getting a bit of a squeeze in the pressure gradient with the reach to the south.

"On Tuesday as that low gets closer we will see again an increase in showers along the coast mostly to the north of Saint Lawrence, but there will be an increase around Gladstone and Rockhampton as well.”

Gales are likely on coastal waters north of Saint Lawrence.

Mr Banks said residents can expect wind conditions to get a little worse before they get better.

"(Expect) easterly 15-20 knots Monday reaching up to 25 knots north of Cape Capricorn which will certainly affect Gladstone and Yeppoon,” he said.

"Tuesday it's backing off with easterly 15-20 knots and you'll probably see them back off a little further come Thursday and Friday, so conditions should improve over the water during the week.”