'Outdated look': CBD to be given $2m footpath facelift

UNEVEN: The footpath opposite council chambers is in desperate need of repair. Matt Taylor GLA100319PATH

GOONDOON St businesses are set to be the big winners after a $2-million announcement to revitalise the city's main street.

Gladstone Regional Council and the State Government will fund the project, set to upgrade and improve footpaths along the tired and decrepit stretch of walkway.

The project deadline is June 30, 2021, and $1.044million of state funds has been allocated under the 2019-21 Local Government Grants and Subsidies Program.

A Goondoon St business owner welcomed the news.

The Deli Plate owner Yvonne Barlow, who operates her business in front of a very uneven stretch of Goondoon St footpath, said the work was long overdue.

"It well and truly needs doing. It's a trip hazard and a lot of it is very uneven," Ms Barlow said.

"It's got an outdated look to it so (the upgrade) will add to the main street and give it a different atmosphere."

Ms Barlow said she hoped the footpath renewal would help increase foot traffic along the stretch of road.

Local Government minister Stirling Hinchliffe, Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher announced Gladstone CBD footpaths from the Grand Hotel to Queens Hotel will be upgraded. Matt Harris

Mayor Matt Burnett said a revitalised CBD would also help with tourism by encouraging more tourists, especially cruise ship passengers, to wander further down Goondoon St.

"Infrastructure improvements such as the CBD footpath renewal have positive impacts not only for residents but also for the growing tourism industry in the region," Cr Burnett said.

Cr Burnett said council would chip in $981,000 for the $2.025-million project.

"We're going to upgrade both sides of the footpath from the Grand Hotel down to the Queens Hotel," he said.

"Anyone who knows this area, the one-way section, the footpath is a bit old and falling to bits.

"This is a partnership between the Local Government and the State Government... going 50/50 with the state reduces the cost to ratepayers."

Local Government minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the funding, forming part of the overall $58.56-million grants and subsidies program, would also create local jobs.

"A $1-million project that's not only going to support the improvement of the aesthetics of this part of the CBD and the safety for pedestrians but it will also deliver and support the equivalent of 13 full-time jobs during the project," Mr Hinchliffe said.

"The (program) is a great project where we see State Government working closely with Local Government to provide funds which help them make a difference in their community."