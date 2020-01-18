Outback search continues for missing woman

A SEARCH is continuing for a missing elderly woman in outback Queensland.

Muriel Macdonald, 78, was last seen by family at a Ravensbourne Rd property at Blackall, in central-west Queensland, about 2pm on Friday.

The property spans more than 3200ha.

Police and family hold concerns for her wellbeing as she suffers from a medical condition.

More than 100 volunteers continued to search for Ms Macdonald on Saturday.

The group is made up of State Emergency Service volunteers, government agencies, police and local residents.

Two helicopters and four trail bikes are also assisting.

"Unfortunately to date we've had no success," a police spokeswoman said.

Ms Macdonald is described as Caucasian, around 160cm in height, of a solid build, with grey hair and dull blue eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact police.