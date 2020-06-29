Outback Queensland’s light and sound spectacular

NOW we have the okay to travel within the state, Central Queenslanders can head west along the A4 highway to visit people and places in Blackwater, Emerald and Barcaldine.

At the end of the line, from July 1, they can experience a spectacular night time light and sound experience designed to delight, entertain and inform.

Historic aircraft have been converted into high tech 3D mapped digital canvases for Luminescent Longreach, celebrating Qantas’ birth in outback Queensland and its rise to a leading international airline.

“There is nothing like this anywhere else in the world; it is an entirely immersive experience that won’t disappoint,” said Qantas Founders Museum CEO, Tony Martin.

Luminescent Longreach light and sound spectacular begins July 1

The show projects onto 635 sq m of Boeing 747, and was designed, directed and produced more than 18 months by Buchan’s specialist Brand Experience team, who spent more than 11,000 hours creating the experience and another 2000 hours installing it.

Luminescent Longreach is projected under the museum’s new Airpark precinct which includes a Boeing 747, 707, Super Constellation and DC3.

Buchan senior associate, Anthony Rawson, is extremely proud of the finished experience and has found working in Longreach deeply rewarding.

”It’s a privilege to be working for Qantas Founders Museum in the airline’s Centenary year when so much of Qantas’ rich history is being re-told to new generations,” Mr Rawson said.

“Beyond retelling the Founders’ story among remarkable aircraft, it has been immensely satisfying to have created a new place for Longreach to host cultural, commercial and entertainment events of many kinds,” he said.

“Not only do we have a new evening offering for tourists to encourage them to stay another night in our town, but we have also created the QPAC of the outback,” Mr Martin said.

Combined the Airpark Roof Project and Luminescent Longreach is a $14.3 million dollar project.

The 8000 sq m Airpark roof was fully funded by the Australian Government ($11.3M) and will protect museum-goers and exhibits from the harsh outback sun.

The light show is stage two of the project and is supported by the Queensland Government ($3M).

Museum deputy chair, Graham Wills, said the major undertaking elevated the community, not for profit museum to one of the best in the state.

“It’s an important milestone in our museum’s development to cater to changing and growing tourism markets while also ensuring the preservation of the Qantas story and the Museum’s precious aircraft,” he said.

Bookings for Luminescent Longreach are essential as spaces are limited. To book the Luminescent Longreach experience go to:

https://qfom.com.au/2020/06/18/book-online-to-visit-qantas-founders-museum/.