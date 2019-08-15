OUTAGE: Why thousands of houses were without power

Power is out to 4000 Ergon Energy consumers in the Boyne Tannum area.

Update 12.30pm:

POWER has now been restored to all households.

An Ergon energy spokesperson said the outage was caused by a tree branch falling onto power lines in bushland at 8.57am this morning.

Update 11.45am:

THE power outage in Tannum Sands and Boyne Island has been caused by fallen power lines.

Power is expected to be restored by 1pm.

As of 11.30am 3681 houses were without power.

Earlier:

MORE than 4000 houses have been without power since 9am this morning in Tannum Sands and Boyne Island.

As of 9.30am 3681 houses in Boyne Tannum were affected and 678 in Benaraby, Wurdong Heights and Calliope.

The outage is due to damage requiring emergency repairs.

Ergon is working to find the cause of the fault.