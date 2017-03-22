'Out of the norm': Gladstone Pop Con is almost here

GOOD FUN: Mikayla Hardwick and Ethan Phillips try out adult sized Ghost and Pac-Man costumes, which will be used in live Pac-Man games at Gladstone Pop-Con on April 1 at the Gladstone PCYC.

THE time has come to dust off your lightsaber and get your costume ready because the inaugural Gladstone Pop Con is about to reach a crescendo.

A celebration of all things pop culture will take place at the Gladstone PCYC on Saturday, April 1 from 10am-4pm. Entry is free.

Whether you want to dress as your favourite superhero, learn about animee, play Pac-Man in real life, wield a lightsaber or simply want to see what all the fuss is about, Gladstone Pop Con is worth beaming up for.

Gladstone Regional Council youth development officer Vernetta Perrett says the event, a first for the Gladstone region, is sure to draw a crowd.

"The event is open for everybody and it's something different we haven't had in Gladstone before,” Ms Perrett said.

"We've got people interested from Brisbane, Toowoomba, Mackay and Rockhampton.

"It's going to be a good day but it's also going to be different, it's out of the norm.”

Ms Perrett said there would be more than 30 stalls, workshops and activities, as well as prizes for the best-dressed and Pop Con showbags.

Visitors to Gladstone Pop Con in April can learn to fight like the great Jedi masters and wield a lightsaber in workshops led by a group from the Sons of Obiwan Saber Academy.

FORCE PUSH: Kiara Featherstone has been making final alterations to her Jedi outfit, has her lightsaber at the ready and is excited about free lightsaber workshops at Gladstone Pop-Con in April. contributed

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said excitement for Gladstone Pop Con was building with free lightsaber workshops and a demonstration included in attractions throughout the day.

Sons of Obiwan are a Sydney-based academy whose members are known for their skilled use of lightsabers, the glowing weapons of Jedi knights, in Star Wars movies.

"This is exciting news for keen Star Wars fans to be able to have fun learning lightsaber skills for free from a popular Sydney group here in Gladstone,” Cr Burnett said.

Phone 4976 6300 to make workshop bookings.

May the Force be with you.