27°
News

'Out of the norm': Gladstone Pop Con is almost here

MATT HARRIS
| 22nd Mar 2017 4:00 PM
GOOD FUN: Mikayla Hardwick and Ethan Phillips try out adult sized Ghost and Pac-Man costumes, which will be used in live Pac-Man games at Gladstone Pop-Con on April 1 at the Gladstone PCYC.
GOOD FUN: Mikayla Hardwick and Ethan Phillips try out adult sized Ghost and Pac-Man costumes, which will be used in live Pac-Man games at Gladstone Pop-Con on April 1 at the Gladstone PCYC. contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE time has come to dust off your lightsaber and get your costume ready because the inaugural Gladstone Pop Con is about to reach a crescendo.

A celebration of all things pop culture will take place at the Gladstone PCYC on Saturday, April 1 from 10am-4pm. Entry is free.

Whether you want to dress as your favourite superhero, learn about animee, play Pac-Man in real life, wield a lightsaber or simply want to see what all the fuss is about, Gladstone Pop Con is worth beaming up for.

Gladstone Regional Council youth development officer Vernetta Perrett says the event, a first for the Gladstone region, is sure to draw a crowd.

"The event is open for everybody and it's something different we haven't had in Gladstone before,” Ms Perrett said.

"We've got people interested from Brisbane, Toowoomba, Mackay and Rockhampton.

"It's going to be a good day but it's also going to be different, it's out of the norm.”

Ms Perrett said there would be more than 30 stalls, workshops and activities, as well as prizes for the best-dressed and Pop Con showbags.

Visitors to Gladstone Pop Con in April can learn to fight like the great Jedi masters and wield a lightsaber in workshops led by a group from the Sons of Obiwan Saber Academy.

FORCE PUSH: Kiara Featherstone has been making final alterations to her Jedi outfit, has her lightsaber at the ready and is excited about free lightsaber workshops at Gladstone Pop-Con in April.
FORCE PUSH: Kiara Featherstone has been making final alterations to her Jedi outfit, has her lightsaber at the ready and is excited about free lightsaber workshops at Gladstone Pop-Con in April. contributed

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said excitement for Gladstone Pop Con was building with free lightsaber workshops and a demonstration included in attractions throughout the day.

Sons of Obiwan are a Sydney-based academy whose members are known for their skilled use of lightsabers, the glowing weapons of Jedi knights, in Star Wars movies.

"This is exciting news for keen Star Wars fans to be able to have fun learning lightsaber skills for free from a popular Sydney group here in Gladstone,” Cr Burnett said.

Phone 4976 6300 to make workshop bookings.

May the Force be with you.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone events gladstone pcyc gladstone pop con pac-man pop culture science fiction star wars

BREAKING: 4WD crashes through fence of Gladstone home

BREAKING: 4WD crashes through fence of Gladstone home

A 4WD has crashed into a fence in Sun Valley, tearing a 'for sale' sign down.

Logging truck rolls in Hwy crash, one of three overnight

A logging truck veered off the Bruce Hwy and rolled overnight at Iveragh.

Logging truck crash one of three accidents overnight.

FREE CONTENT: Roads, schools closed as rain drenches Gladstone

Roads are closed due to wet weather in the Gladstone region.

ROADS are going under in Gladstone as the big wet continues today.

'Shut down': Complaints behind Gladstone lawyer, firm investigation

The owner of a Gladstone law firm is being investigated by the Legal Services Commission.

SOME said they saw it coming, but others were in shock

Local Partners

'Out of the norm': Gladstone Pop Con is almost here

THE time has come to dust off your lightsaber and get your costume ready.

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Entire community cut off as flood waters rise under 200mm deluge

No Caption

ENTIRE community has been left isolated by the heavy rainfall.

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HIS music has taken him across his native United States, and now it's Eric's ticket to Australia.

'Biggest adrenaline rush': the man behind Roy Orbison

Dean Bourne is the man behind Roy Orbison reborn.

'Biggest adrenaline rush': the man behind Roy Orbison

The Moonsets are pathing the way with unique sounds

LIVE MUSIC: The Moonsets are coming to Gladstone to perform their quirky natural sounds.

'Never been us': the band's name was pinched by global sensation

The secret to being Gladstone's oldest dance teacher

GROOVIN GRANNY: 99-year-old Gwen Coyle has been teaching dance for over half a century.

'Enjoying life': the 99-year-old dance teacher's secret to life

MOVIE REVIEW: Disney remake a beauty-ful story

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens star in the movie Beauty and the Beast.

Emma Watson stars as Belle in classic tale of finding unlikely love

MOVIE REVIEW: Peppa Pig's Aussie adventure will delight fans

A scene from My First Cinema Experience: Peppa Pig's Australian Holiday.

Peppa visits Uluru and the Great Barrier Reef in feature film debut

Adele fan denies 'fat shaming', blames Gabba

Anita claims she never referred to Ms Bennett’s weight

Luxurious, Private, Sophisticated - Yet Totally Liveable

11 Piper Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 $689,000

Welcome to 11 Piper Street, West Gladstone. In addition to its position, size and quality of build, it’s the design that sets this home apart, bringing...

OPEN SPACE IS A TREAT!

11 Jumbuck Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 Price Upon...

A superbly positioned home on this flat 1230m2 block of land located in Billabong Estate. Surrounded by similar quality homes you will love this property with the...

Everything you&#39;ve been searching for and more!

11 Bendee Street, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 3 2 $285,000

I am proud to present to you 11 Bendee Street, Glen Eden. This immaculate family home is priced to sell so get in quick! This home has it all- Modern interior...

Perfect Starter Home

33 Emperor Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 2 1 $159,000

Situated on a great sized 754m2 (approx.) block, this great home is the perfect starter home for anyone looking to enter the market. Featuring a modern kitchen...

Enviable acreage lifestyle in a premiere location

6 Jim Whyte Way, Beecher 4680

House 4 2 7 $595,000

This lovely modern family home is positioned on a well maintained 1 hectare block in a highly sought after area of Beecher Estate. This property is within easy...

SELLER HAS RELOCATED... FAMILY FRIENDLY DESIGN IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

13 Linville Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 $485,000

It is rare that opportunities like this present themselves. Homes in this area of Gladstone are tightly held onto. Make the most of this situation. Don't miss your...

Spacious Family Home with a Pool!!!

30 Sun Valley Road, Sun Valley 4680

House 4 1 3 AUCTION

Situated in the family friendly suburb of Sun Valley, we are proud to present to you 30 Sun Valley Road. Set back from the street on a fully fenced 607m2(approx.)...

High-set Refurbished Home

3 Hughes Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

This tastefully renovated home combines the charm of a traditional home, with the convenience of a modern fit-out and established grounds. Boasting three generous...

Double Delight - On Acreage!

179 Chamberlain Road, Burua 4680

House 5 3 14 AUCTION

Situated on approximately 48.56 hectares (or approx. 120 acres) this delightful property has a lot to offer. There are two separate residences located on the...

LAND PARCEL CLOSE TO CBD

5 Murray Street, West Gladstone 4680

Residential Land - 1397m2** flat allotment ready to build* - Partially fenced - Would ... $75,000

- 1397m2** flat allotment ready to build* - Partially fenced - Would suit large home site* - Impressive 25m** street frontage - Walking distance to CBD, Marina...

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

14 massive, exciting Gladstone region projects expected for 2017

Station Creek - Lifestyle Resort - Master Plan including 18-hole Graham Marsh-designed golf course.

Jobs, resorts, terminals, upgrades; so much in store for 2017

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

World-wide search for 'dream home' ends in Gladstone region

HOT PROPERTY: 1770 will be front and centre as US television show House Hunters International tries to find Chris De Aboitiz's dream home.

DAD to retire in Gladstone region after huge search on $700K budget.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!