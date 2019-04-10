OUT OF RANGE: The suburbs missing out on Ubers

Uber's availability in Gladstone is decreasing despite the increase in drivers.

Uber's availability in Gladstone is decreasing despite the increase in drivers. Sam Flanagan

IF YOU'RE in Tannum Sands, Boyne Island or Calliope and are searching for an Uber you might be out of luck.

Although the areas are still serviced by Uber, the availability of cars is limited to almost none due to distance.

Drivers must be within five to ten minutes of a passenger for them to appear on the app.

Uber spokeswoman Megan Smith said Uber didn't service rides further away to ensure reliability of the service for passengers.

"Likewise drivers don't want to go on lengthy journeys to pick someone up who might cancel the ride,” she said.

"All of those areas are still able to be serviced, but it really requires our driver partners to go into the vicinity. As independent contractors they'll determine when and where they drive.”

The availability of Uber cars around Calliope, Tannum Sands and Boyne Island has become scarce. Liana Walker

Despite the limited areas covered, Ms Smith said since Uber came into the region in December the number of drivers had increased.

"There might just not be drivers circulating in the area,” she said.

"If riders are telling us they're not able to get rides then we can pass that information back to drivers and we can say hey there is actually demand for you in certain suburbs.

"Or when there are events on that can work well to notify drivers.

"In time as more people use the app then the experience improves.”