'Out of hand': Mum tries to stop son's arrest after brawl

Dicey's Bar and Grill at Gladstone on Dawson Hwy.

Dicey's Bar and Grill at Gladstone on Dawson Hwy.

A GLADSTONE mum has been told to stay out of police business after she tried to stop officers from arresting her son in a pub brawl.

Nazneen Khan-Arumugam, 44 was among more than 20 Dicey's Bar and Grill patrons involved in a fight on September 15 and pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of assault/obstruct police in a licensed premises.

The court heard Khan-Arumugam's son was one of the main people involved and when police arrived and arrested him, she wasn't happy.

Defence lawyer Stacey O'Gormon said the mother stepped in between the two "protagonists” during the fight and "because she was female, thought it would calm the situation down”.

"Instead, she was struck by one of the protagonists, she was assaulted,” Ms O'Gorman said.

Ms O'Gorman said when police arrived, she believed officers were escorting her and her son downstairs and outside to protect them as other patrons were "hurling abuse” and yelling threats towards them.

However when they got downstairs, officers arrested her son.

"She felt it was unfair,” Ms O'Gorman said.

"She tried to tell police he had done nothing wrong.

"So she followed police as they took her son to the paddy wagon...it got out of hand.”

Khan-Arumugam and her son were arrested that night.

Ms O'Gorman said alcohol was not a factor in her client's reaction to police and told the court Khan-Arumugam had only one drink.

"It was more the fact that she was assaulted,” Ms O'Gorman said.

"She understands now to take a step back and let police do their job.”

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella noted Khan-Arumugam had no criminal history.

"You thought the circumstances were unfair and perhaps there is something in that,” he said.

"But what was fair was that police were trying to go about their jobs and it's very important people appreciate what the police do.

"It's a very thankless job.

"In split seconds required to ascertain situations and make judgement calls.

"The last thing they need is people like yourself intervening.”

Khan-Arumugam was fined $300 and a conviction was not recorded.