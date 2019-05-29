'Out of control': Volunteer's 'cowardly' assault of woman

A VOLUNTEER who slapped the glasses off a woman and kicked her while was on the ground has been ordered to complete 18 months' probation.

A VOLUNTEER who slapped the glasses off a woman and kicked her while on the ground has been ordered to complete 18 months' probation.

A magistrate called Tanya Kathleen Beutel's attack of another woman "cowardly” after Beutel pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm.

The court was told on September 21, Beutel was sitting in the car with her partner when her partner and the victim got into an argument.

The court was told the victim was leaning into the car trying to reach for a set of keys when Beutel got out of the car.

Beutel grabbed the victim by her hair, pulled her away from the car and slapped her cheek, causing her glasses to fly off her face. While the woman was on the ground Beutel kicked her stomach and ribcage.

The attack only ended when Beutel's partner intervened.

Defence lawyer Bianca Hight said her client, Beutel was "aggravated” and "frustrated” by the victim who was "reaching into her partner's face”.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said it was concerning Beutel continued to attack the victim when she was on the ground.

"She hasn't been living under a rock has she,” Mr Kinsella said. "She understands the concept one punch can kill?

"When people start kicking...things can get out of control. Kicking someone while they are on the ground is a cowardly thing to do.”

The court was told Beutel suffered mental health issues.

Mr Kinsella said it was clear Beutel had let the situation get the better of her.

The mother also volunteered for the State Emergency Services, the court was told.

Mr Kinsella ordered Beutel to complete 18 months probation, a conviction was recorded.