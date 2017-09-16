'Out of control': O'Dowd taking stand on energy

FROM investing in coal to reforming the National Electricity Market, Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd is taking a stand to tackle the region and country's energy crisis.

In an Observer exclusive, Mr O'Dowd today unveiled his Energy Action Plan and Energy Policy Statement, which he says, has the ability to fix the critical power situation hitting the hip pocket of the region's families.

The National Party member's action plan calls for a crack down on "rorting retailers", a reform to the National Electricity Market, and lifting state gas bans.

"Exorbitant energy prices are having a crippling effect on businesses, large and small, across the country, nowhere more so than in Gladstone, Boyne Island and Tannum Sands." Mr O'Dowd said.

The impact was realised to its full extent in March this year when about 100 people lost their jobs at Boyne Smelter Limited after the site could not secure a price deal for its electricity.

"We've already seen how out of control energy pricing is costing jobs," Mr O'Dowd said.

"No one can afford further job losses like those lost at BSL.

"It is imperative that as a representative of what is arguably the Energy Capital of Australia, I put forward my plan for fairer power prices for industry, business and families." Mr O'Dowd said.

The Member for Flynn of seven years said he expected his plan to resonate with many in the electorate and the party room alike.

"We are determined to be relentless in our approach to producing reliable, affordable energy. We cannot achieve this philosophy while we over subsidise and over invest in renewables and not coal."

"This plan is about providing affordable, reliable, energy so our families, farmers, and furnaces have the ingredients to not just get by, but to thrive." Mr O'Dowd said.

Defending his views on coal fired power in this policy statement, Mr O'Dowd said it was the most reliable, sustainable and affordable generator of energy.

"Coal fired power is generated on demand. It does not rely on the sun to shine or the wind to blow," he said.

His statement also described the NEM as "out of date" with rules that "were not designed to subsidise the construction of renewables".