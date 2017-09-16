26°
News

'Out of control': O'Dowd taking stand on energy

Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd.
Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd. Paul Braven GLA300117KEN
Tegan Annett
by

FROM investing in coal to reforming the National Electricity Market, Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd is taking a stand to tackle the region and country's energy crisis.

In an Observer exclusive, Mr O'Dowd today unveiled his Energy Action Plan and Energy Policy Statement, which he says, has the ability to fix the critical power situation hitting the hip pocket of the region's families.

The National Party member's action plan calls for a crack down on "rorting retailers", a reform to the National Electricity Market, and lifting state gas bans.

"Exorbitant energy prices are having a crippling effect on businesses, large and small, across the country, nowhere more so than in Gladstone, Boyne Island and Tannum Sands." Mr O'Dowd said.

The impact was realised to its full extent in March this year when about 100 people lost their jobs at Boyne Smelter Limited after the site could not secure a price deal for its electricity.

"We've already seen how out of control energy pricing is costing jobs," Mr O'Dowd said.

"No one can afford further job losses like those lost at BSL.

"It is imperative that as a representative of what is arguably the Energy Capital of Australia, I put forward my plan for fairer power prices for industry, business and families." Mr O'Dowd said.

The Member for Flynn of seven years said he expected his plan to resonate with many in the electorate and the party room alike.

"We are determined to be relentless in our approach to producing reliable, affordable energy. We cannot achieve this philosophy while we over subsidise and over invest in renewables and not coal."

"This plan is about providing affordable, reliable, energy so our families, farmers, and furnaces have the ingredients to not just get by, but to thrive." Mr O'Dowd said.

Defending his views on coal fired power in this policy statement, Mr O'Dowd said it was the most reliable, sustainable and affordable generator of energy.

"Coal fired power is generated on demand. It does not rely on the sun to shine or the wind to blow," he said.

His statement also described the NEM as "out of date" with rules that "were not designed to subsidise the construction of renewables".

Gladstone Observer
Beachside towns' plea grows louder for public pool

Beachside towns' plea grows louder for public pool

Cost is the major factor on a pool for Boyne Island/Tannum Sands but council says they are trying to make it happen

Why Gladstone needs the modern, $42million emergency department

PROUD: Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service acting chief executive Muku Ganesh.

Health professional relieved to see work start.

Start preparing in 2019 for Gladstone Power Station future

Gladstone Power Station is Queensland's largest, with a generating capacity of 1,680 megawatts. The Station was sited near Auckland Inlet to take advantage of seawater for cooling and to be near Central Queensland's vast coal reserves. The station's six, 280 megawatt turbogenerators each produce an output of 16,200 volts to transformers that convert the power to a level suitable for transmission at 132,000 or 275,000 volts. Each year approximately four million tonnes of coal are railed to the station from coalfields in Central Queensland. Since 1994, the station has been operated by NRG Gladstone Operating Services on behalf of Joint Venture participants Rio Tinto Ltd (42.125%), NRG Energy Inc (37.5%), SLMA GPS Pty Ltd (8.50%), Ryowa II GPS Pty Ltd (7.125%) and YKK GPS (Queensland) Pty Ltd (4.75%). Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

Preparations needed to either replace, extend or close power station

Gladstone soldiers give strong performance at training competition

Section Commander of the Gladstone section, Corporal Ben Kneen was the top shot when it came to general military knowledge at the annual high explosives training activity at Townsville High Range Training Area (HRTA) on the weekend.

A gutsy team of CQ soldiers put on a strong showing on the weekend.

Local Partners