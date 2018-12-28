Menu
American bulldog Bruno has gone missing.
American bulldog Bruno has gone missing.
'Out of character': Family's american bulldog missing

Mark Zita
by
28th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
A MOUNT MARIA family is offering a $1000 reward for the return of their dog Bruno.

The pure-bred american bulldog was last seen on Christmas Day and is owned by Gerald and Michelle Mullings.

Daughter Candice Goddard said it's not the dog's nature to wander off.

"It's very out of character,” Ms Goddard said.

"For him to just all of a sudden disappear is very odd.”

The couple's other dogs were still on the family property at the time of Bruno's disappearance.

Mr and Mrs Mullings were visiting Ms Goddard in Brisbane.

"As soon as they found out, my parents headed straight back home,” she said.

"In the interim, they had about 10-12 people out there from Boxing Day morning.

"(My parents have) searched every single metre of the property and he's 100 per-cent not there.”

Police said they have received a report and are investigating.

Bruno is microchipped, registered and desexed.

If you have information phone Crime Stoppers on 1300333000 or phone police on 49713222.

