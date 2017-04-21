'Out of business': Gladstone's LNG plants under scrutiny

The Curtis Island LNG sites buying and selling behaviours will be scrutinised by the ACCC.

THE buying and selling behaviours of Gladstone's liquefied natural gas plants will be scrutinised for the next three years by Australia's peak consumer watchdog.

The Australian Competition Consumer Commission will launch a monitoring regime into the nation's gas industry, following the second showdown between the chiefs of Gladstone's three LNG sites and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

The ACCC intervention, ordered by Treasurer Scott Morrison, will help "increase transparency” of the gas market as concerns for a looming shortage and price spikes continue.

But the outcome of the meeting has been criticised by manufacturers and industry groups who claim the government hasn't taken a firm stand towards gas producers.

Mr Morrison said the ACCC review will "hold the gas suppliers to account” by monitoring their commitment to supplying more to the domestic market.

"As part of this work, the ACCC will scrutinise the pricing, volume and availability of domestic gas compared to gas that is being exported,” he said.

A new gas supply framework will also be released by October 1 to make sure gas is delivered at times of peak electricity demand to prevent blackouts.

"The Government remains concerned that the east coast export LNG operators have not yet clearly articulated how Australian households and business will get adequate supply at reasonable prices,” Mr Turnbull said.

But Australian Industry Group, which recommended a gas "swap” arrangement to help release more gas into the domestic market, said the Government should be taking dramatic intervention.

"If government and suppliers cannot act fast to free up gas for the domestic market ... the only way to rebalance the market is for prices to keep rising until enough gas users go out of business,” Ai Group chief executive Innes Willox said.