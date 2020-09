Eilish Massie Full Profile Login to follow

THE ROTARY Charity Markets was back for another Sunday, with many residents enjoying what the region had to offer.

Run by the Rotary Club of Gladstone Midday since February 2005, the popular markets have attracted locals and visitors from all over Australia and internationally.

Anyone interested in joining in stallholders for this market can apply here or email community@rotarygladstonemidday.org.