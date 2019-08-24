Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dulmi Ranatunga, Renee Baker, Natalie Price and Miten Kashiyani giving their presentations as part of the CQUniversity Gladstone social innovation workshop.
Dulmi Ranatunga, Renee Baker, Natalie Price and Miten Kashiyani giving their presentations as part of the CQUniversity Gladstone social innovation workshop. Matt Taylor GLA210819PRES
News

Our youth designing the future

Jessica Perkins
by
24th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STUDENTS from across the country came together in Gladstone over three days this week to tackle a big issue for Queensland's youth.

Students responded to a design challenge to explore and develop a concept for the future needs of a youth homeless shelter.

The exercise was part of the CQUniversity Gladstone's Social Innovation workshop held in partnership with Roseberry Queensland.

CQUniversity Social Innovation program manager Steve Williams said some of the ideas and concepts put forward in the workshop would feed into Roseberry Qld's Shelteristic 2025 project.

Mr Williams said the students learnt the process of "human centred design” and the importance of research, understanding the problem and coming up with ideas to address that problem.

"Some shelters may have lots of wasted space that isn't being used and we've looked at how we could use that space,” Mr Williams said.

"One main thing that the students have learnt ... has been around really opening up to empathy.”

"A lot of the students come from very diverse backgrounds ... many of them have never been in a shelter, never spoken to someone who has experienced homelessness, so they have been able to have that personal connection and contact.”

On the final day of the workshop, students pitched their concepts to a panel of external judges.

Roseberry Qld housing manager Sherradean Stringer said it was great to have students at CQU participate in the workshop and help develop concepts for the Shelteristic 2025 project.

"We think at the moment, the (structural) design that they have isn't suited anymore,” Ms Stringer said.

"The Shelteristic project aim is to discuss and develop youth shelter designs that meet the needs of a range of young people.”

Ms Stringer said there were amazing ideas and concepts put forward by all groups in the workshop.

Student Dulmi Ranatunga said her group pitched an idea for the design of a homeless youth shelter based off information from staff and clients.

"It was really interesting to go into Roseberry and talk to the clients and just finding out stuff that they wanted included and seeing how things that sometimes we take for granted, they don't have,” Dulmi said.

"We just want to help design something that can feature the things that they want.”

The Shelteristic 2025 project was developed in response to the Queensland Housing Strategy 2017-2027.

As part of project, Roseberry Qld is collaborating with Queensland Youth Housing Coalition.

cquniversity gladstone roseberry qld roseberry queensland shelteristic 2025 project
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Family member looked to ‘take every cent’ out of J.M. Kelly

    premium_icon Family member looked to ‘take every cent’ out of J.M. Kelly

    News IN the months leading up to the collapse of building firm J.M. Kelly Group, the sister of the director took out long service leave and other entitlements.

    OUR PRICELESS PAST: Read the stories and view the galleries

    premium_icon OUR PRICELESS PAST: Read the stories and view the galleries

    Community This year's program was conducted with students from Gladstone SHS

    UPDATE: Police close road due to Glen Eden fire

    premium_icon UPDATE: Police close road due to Glen Eden fire

    News A spokesman said the fire was reported to authorities at 11.30am

    UPDATE: QFES respond to fire alarm on Goondoon St

    premium_icon UPDATE: QFES respond to fire alarm on Goondoon St

    News The alarm was located in the vicinity of the council chambers