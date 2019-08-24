Our youth designing the future

Dulmi Ranatunga, Renee Baker, Natalie Price and Miten Kashiyani giving their presentations as part of the CQUniversity Gladstone social innovation workshop.

Dulmi Ranatunga, Renee Baker, Natalie Price and Miten Kashiyani giving their presentations as part of the CQUniversity Gladstone social innovation workshop. Matt Taylor GLA210819PRES

STUDENTS from across the country came together in Gladstone over three days this week to tackle a big issue for Queensland's youth.

Students responded to a design challenge to explore and develop a concept for the future needs of a youth homeless shelter.

The exercise was part of the CQUniversity Gladstone's Social Innovation workshop held in partnership with Roseberry Queensland.

CQUniversity Social Innovation program manager Steve Williams said some of the ideas and concepts put forward in the workshop would feed into Roseberry Qld's Shelteristic 2025 project.

Mr Williams said the students learnt the process of "human centred design” and the importance of research, understanding the problem and coming up with ideas to address that problem.

"Some shelters may have lots of wasted space that isn't being used and we've looked at how we could use that space,” Mr Williams said.

"One main thing that the students have learnt ... has been around really opening up to empathy.”

"A lot of the students come from very diverse backgrounds ... many of them have never been in a shelter, never spoken to someone who has experienced homelessness, so they have been able to have that personal connection and contact.”

On the final day of the workshop, students pitched their concepts to a panel of external judges.

Roseberry Qld housing manager Sherradean Stringer said it was great to have students at CQU participate in the workshop and help develop concepts for the Shelteristic 2025 project.

"We think at the moment, the (structural) design that they have isn't suited anymore,” Ms Stringer said.

"The Shelteristic project aim is to discuss and develop youth shelter designs that meet the needs of a range of young people.”

Ms Stringer said there were amazing ideas and concepts put forward by all groups in the workshop.

Student Dulmi Ranatunga said her group pitched an idea for the design of a homeless youth shelter based off information from staff and clients.

"It was really interesting to go into Roseberry and talk to the clients and just finding out stuff that they wanted included and seeing how things that sometimes we take for granted, they don't have,” Dulmi said.

"We just want to help design something that can feature the things that they want.”

The Shelteristic 2025 project was developed in response to the Queensland Housing Strategy 2017-2027.

As part of project, Roseberry Qld is collaborating with Queensland Youth Housing Coalition.