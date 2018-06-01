Our young women believe they've got what it takes

Chanel College students took part in the workshop activities.

Chanel College students took part in the workshop activities. Matt Taylor GLA310518CTC

MANY female students in the Gladstone region want jobs in the mining or primary industries when they finish school.

Others want to work in the military or in medicine.

This was the observation of Hannah Wandel, founder and CEO of Country to Canberra, which delivers educational and career opportunities to young women.

Hannah Wandel speaks at her Project Empower program, Country to Canberra. Matt Taylor GLA310518CTC

Ms Wandel, who was named one of "100 Women of Influence'' by the Australian Financial Review in 2015, was in Gladstone yesterday as part of a project to empower young women.

She met with about 60 female high school students from the region at CQUniversity's Marina Campus for a workshop and said she came away feeling there was a bright future ahead.

"We had some amazing stories," she said.

"One young woman was talking about how she'd been targeted online with sexist behaviour, and we had this interesting discussion about how she'd become resilient and why it's so important for women to support young women.

Toolooa State High students had their opportunity to participate in the conversation. Matt Taylor GLA310518CTC

"We know a lot of the jobs in the Gladstone region are in mining and primary industry.

"The girls were really aware of the industries, and a lot of them had thought about ways they could get involved in those industries.

"They're also thinking about pathways into trade and STEM, it's really wonderful."

Gladstone residents were lucky to have Ms Wandel visit for the Project Empower event.

Country to Canberra received 245 expressions of interest from communities around Australia but only had time and resources to visit 80 of them.

"We've had two previous (leadership) winners from Gladstone, (Jasmine Elliott and Merin Ward), that's why we came here," Ms Wandel said.