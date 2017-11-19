'Our whole business was our 10yo's idea': Gladstone mum

Brayth Bird with his mum, Krystal Bird, at Freestyle Industries Freestyle Mega Jam competition.

TEN-YEAR-OLD Brayth Bird's undeniable joy from scootering was the inspiration behind a popular new business and Gladstone's own skate competition.

Mum Krystal Bird opened Crow St skating store Freestyle Industries in May and hosted her first scooter and skateboard competition on Saturday.

The Gladstone-born woman said what started as trying to fill a gap in the market in Gladstone, has grown bigger than she could have imagined.

Saturday's Freestyle Mega Jam drew a crowd of more than 100, some travelling from as far as Brisbane.

She expected about five competitors per age category, but some had more than 20.

"Our whole business was our 10-year-old's idea,' she said.

"When he started getting interested in scootering we realised everything he needed we had to buy online.

"He wants to work in a pro-scooter store and own his own business."

Brayth has been hooked on scootering ever since his mum and dad bought him one a year ago.

Now he and his family travel to Southeast Queensland once a month where he competes in scooter competitions.

Asked what he enjoyed most about competing, Brayth said, "you get to win free stuff and meet heaps of people".

The Clinton State Primary School student said his best trick was a finger whip.

"Not many kids my age can do that," he said.

But his ultimate scooter-trick goal is to master a backflip.

Ms Bird said Saturday's competition was a hint of what is to come for the talented skaters and scooter riders in the Gladstone region.

"There's heaps of talented kids here and all of the scooter competitions are down south, so I want to give them a chance to showcase what they can do without having to travel," she said.