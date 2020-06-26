Our top-five recent sport efforts

Sam Lowry has awarded with an Australian Country Cricket Cap after his stellar campaign at the Australian Country Cricket Championships in Toowoomba.

Sam Lowry has awarded with an Australian Country Cricket Cap after his stellar campaign at the Australian Country Cricket Championships in Toowoomba.

AS WE farewell the print version of The Observer, we look back on five of the best sporting moments the region has seen in recent memory.

We look forward to continuing to cover the region’s sporting endeavours at gladstoneobserver.com.au.

1. Sam Lowry

After a tremendous year with great results, Gladstone cricketer Sam Lowry was named Queensland Government Male Country Player of the Year in April 2020.

Despite playing well for Queensland Country at the national championship and receiving an Australian Country cap, Lowry was surprised about the win.

“It was unexpected because there’s a lot of very good players but I’m proud to have received it,” Lowry said. “I had a pretty good year with runs at every sort of level.”

Qld Reds vs Melbourne Rebels at Marley Brown Oval January 17, 2020

2. Reds down Rebels

The Melbourne Rebels put up a fight but were no match for the Queensland Reds in a Super Rugby pre-season match at Marley Brown Oval in January 2020.

Hundreds of people attended the match and both teams thanked the crowd at the end of the match.

“They were pretty loud,” Reds captain Liam Wright said.

“The boys were saying that when they were under the tent, and the crowd started clapping, it almost sounded like rain.

“It’s been awesome out here.”

Manly's Martin Taupau during the NRL Round 5 Gold Coast Titans v Manly Sea Eagles match at Marley Brown Oval, Gladstone held on April 8, 2018.

3. NRL comes to town

A party atmosphere engulfed Marley Brown Oval in April 2018 as Gladstone turned out in force to celebrate a centenary of rugby league.

Fans queued long before the gates opened to secure a place on the hill or in the grandstand, packing out all corners of our hallowed ground.

The sellout crowd of 5135 were treated to an enthralling contest between the Gold Coast Titans and Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles with the Titans prevailing 32-20 in the Round 5 match.

Tia-Clair Toomey, for preview to Torian Pro Cross Fit event at Pat Rafter Arena, at Cross Fit gym Bowen Hills, on Thursday 7th November 2019 - Photo Steve Pohlner

4. Tia’s treat

Gladstone’s Tia-Clair Toomey won her third-straight CrossFit Games title in the US in August 2019 after she accumulated 1071 points, which was 195 points in front of her closest rival, Norway’s Kristin Holte.

“It’s pretty surreal but it definitely wouldn’t have been manageable without all you guys, so thank you very much,” Toomey told 7News.

“We would have loved to have all the athletes be part of it but, that said, it doesn’t take away any credit away from all the females standing here and sitting here on the floor.”

Natalya Diehm.

5. Olympic dream on hold

Gladstone’s Natalya Diehm, a freestyle BMX rider, clinched the final place in the Australian Olympic team that was to compete later this year in Tokyo.

But the 2020 Olympic Games were postponed to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Diehm said it was initially a let-down but understood it’s all about safety measures and athletes’ welfare.

“As you could imagine it was quite disappointing with all the hard work and dedication I’ve put into BMX with it being so close, but I’m also happy they’ve chosen to look after all the athletes’ safety and wellbeing first,” she said.