Our special Olympians honoured

CELEBRATION: Ruby Lawler and Adam Knust both medalled at the Special Olympics and enjoyed the celebratory event. GLA090518OLYM

ABOUT 80 people gathered in Gladstone Library Square yesterday for speeches, gifts and plenty of hugs.

Gladstone's Special Olympics team were recognised for their achievements with a civic reception hosted by Gladstone Regional Council

The Gladstone Club team competed in the National Games in Adelaide last month bringing home 21 medals.

Councillor Cindi Bush gave a passionate speech in support of the athlete's achievements and the effort of their support teams.

"There's a hell of a lot of hard work involved in getting these kids to national level," she said.

I don't think people quite understand exactly how much it means for our community to be represented by these kids

"The people that helped get them there ... are very, very shy people.

"They underestimate just what their value is to our community."

Cr Bush said the athletes should be recognised for achieving just as much as able-bodied athletes.

"Those medals are just as valuable," she said.

Special Olympian Ruby Lawler, brought home three medals in swimming from the games and gave a speech on behalf of the athletes.

"It has been a wonderful experience and we are all very proud," she said.

Suzie Lawler, Ruby's mother, is chair of Special Olympics for Gladstone and also volunteered as a medical officer for the Queensland team.

She was so busy she missed her daughter's gold medal swim.

"We are really grateful to the council and the community for supporting us the way they have," she said.

"It's been a slow start, now that we're getting bigger and our athletes are obviously improving, hopefully the community will continue to support us, we've always got competitions coming up."