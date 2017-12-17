OUR SAY: We are going in to bat for Round Hill Creek

There are access issues which need to be fixed at Round Hill Creek.

IT IS the role of newspapers to hold our politicians to account and keep them honest.

But it is also our role to go in to bat and support them where they are working for the electorate on issues that need addressing.

Today The Observer launched a community campaign to have dredging works at the entrance to Round Hill Creek completed as a matter of urgency.

The Volunteer Marine Rescue and Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett have been pushing hard and Gladstone Regional Council is working on a feasibility study.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads says it's not a priority but we have written to the Premier to ask her to have this reconsidered.

Safety is priority, for locals and visitors who use the creek and the volunteers and police who risk their lives to keep boaties safe.

The search for the Dianne highlighted the issues.

The VMR along with local residents in private boats were all involved in the search, which was abandoned due to dangerous conditions.

This week, yet another yacht was stranded at the entrance to the creek.

But there are also economic reasons.

Seventeen Seventy is a jewel in Gladstone's tourism crown and this region is working hard to develop its tourism assets in order to build a more stable economy and local employment.

It's potential was highlighted when The Morning Show broadcasted live across Australia to millions of people in September.

The response was titanic.

But the potential is limited without safe and reliable access to Round Hill Creek and consequently Lady Musgrave Island and the surrounding waters. We will push hard and we thank the Bundaberg NewsMail for joining us in this campaign.

Christine McKee

Editor