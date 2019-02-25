Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The joy of jetting off can be marred by excessive airline fees. (Pic: iStock)
The joy of jetting off can be marred by excessive airline fees. (Pic: iStock)
Opinion

OUR SAY: Generation bashing is getting old

Blake Antrobus
by
25th Feb 2019 12:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MANY people likely crossed out winning squares on their Millennial bashing bingo cards over the weekend.

On Saturday, the general manager of a popular cafe franchise made national headlines as she chastised young workers for having an "inflated view" of themselves and complained about a decline in new graduates approaching her business for unpaid internships.

While there's no doubt many Millennials could do with a reality check, constant criticism of our young people is becoming a sport and acts as a distraction from the job crisis engulfing this next generation.

According to the Bureau of Statistics, youth unemployment in Australia now stands at about 11.5 per cent.

In the Wide Bay, the stats get scarier.

Working a few hours for free is one thing. But too often, trials are abused and never lead to employment.

Generalisations about Millennials being lazy and entitled are getting old - especially when they continuously come from the people who raised their parents.

We've got bigger problems than some kids being full of themselves or not wanting to work for free.

If job generation isn't the focus, many bright and willing Millennials will be left behind.

More Stories

fcopinion generation y millennial bashing millennials opinion
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Teen charged, worker injured in alleged pizza store robbery

    premium_icon Teen charged, worker injured in alleged pizza store robbery

    Crime CASH was stolen and an employee injured at a Gladstone pizza store on Sunday where an alleged robbery took place.

    GALLERY: 17 of Gladstone's most unusual pets

    premium_icon GALLERY: 17 of Gladstone's most unusual pets

    Pets & Animals All pet owners were given a chance to share their beloved pets

    Women's Day event will help 'unlock' the brain's power

    premium_icon Women's Day event will help 'unlock' the brain's power

    News '(She will) unpack the very things that make us human'.

    • 25th Feb 2019 3:18 PM
    'Corrosive drug': Life at sea turned fisherman to meth

    premium_icon 'Corrosive drug': Life at sea turned fisherman to meth

    Crime A 26-year old man pleaded guilty to several charges last Friday

    • 25th Feb 2019 3:00 PM