Our region's dining options among Australia's best

RECOGNITION: The Dock at East Shore's manager Monica Mattingley and Ceeda Bourke are happy with the award and just love where they work. Mike Richards GLA170118DOCK

TAKE notice Australia, Gladstone has some seriously tasty food.

The Dock at East Shores has won a prestigious Australian Good Food Guide Readers' Choice Award.

Owner Jeremy Hastings said it was exciting to be recognised for their work.

"There's not a lot of restaurants that do get noticed, so it's very exciting,” he said.

"It really gets us on the map for people coming to Gladstone. Just to be mentioned in that publication is a big win.”

Mr Hastings credited a focus on quality, good service and high standards to winning the award.

Mr Hastings credited a focus on quality, good service and high standards to winning the award.

"We make sure that everything we're putting out is fresh, we prep it each day, we make it all from scratch and we don't get packaged sauces,” he said.

"We spend many months designing the menu.”

The restaurant has a degustation dinner at the end of next month, it's a five-course menu which Mr Hastings said began to be designed in December last year.

The Readers' Choice Awards are just that - voted on by readers. The establishment with the most votes in their respective category and region wins the Readers' Choice Award.

Cafe Discovery at Agnes also picked up an award.

Cafe Discovery at Agnes also picked up an award.

The Dock at East Shores is relatively new, it was opened in September 2016.

A roof and misting fans were installed just before Christmas, which Mr Hastings said had been a positive change.

"We've seen about a 30 per cent increase in trade over breakfast and lunch because of that,” he said.

"Every month we've seen a growth in sales and we seem to be getting busier and busier. "We thought by this stage of the year we would've seen a big drop in sales just with the time of the year but we haven't.”