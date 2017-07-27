Our region dubbed 'the friendliest' by travelling photographers

ALL SMILES: Online bloggers and lifestyle photographers ST Surf Images said the towns of Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy were the friendliest in Australia.

AGNES Water and Seventeen Seventy have been dubbed "the friendliest” towns on the east coast in a glistening review from two travelling photographers.

ST Surf Images photographers Tom and Sherrin Woods spent a week in the region's slice of paradise recently, snapping aerial photos of the beach and the sunset at Seventeen Seventy.

Writing on their website, Tim and Sherrin said while they've visited towns with "great characters”, Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy were the friendliest.

"The weather was flawless, the water was warm, the sunsets were wild and the dolphins were plentiful,” Tom and Sherrin said.

"It's a cruisey place, so many smiles and positive people enjoying the special slice of Queensland.”

Tom and Sherrin have been touring Australia for 18 months with their two children, aged nine and 13. They shared holiday photos and videos from Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy on their website.