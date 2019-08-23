Our Priceless Past: Story of Mr Trevor Davis

"THERE is always light at the end of the tunnel,” said Mr Trevor Davis after he experienced the outcomes of war.

Vietnam veteran, Trevor Davis was born in Sydney, February 1947. He grew up there with his mother and stepfather Eunice and Ben Hall, as well as younger sister, Denise. Mr Davis was eight years old when his parents split. His mother remarried, and Mr Davis told us of how his stepfather had also experienced war first-hand. Attending the Maryland Primary School, Mr Davis then attended Maryland High School in its second year of opening. He left school at the age of 16 to become a Master carpenter.

In Sydney, Mr Davis met his wife Michelle. Only two weeks after they were married there, 20 January 1968, he received a call-up to National Service in the Australian Armed Forces. Sent to Vietnam soon after the birth of their son, Mr Davis' main motivation during the Vietnam War was to make a difference for his son and make Australia a safer place for future generations.

After leaving the army, Mr Davis continued to work around Sydney as a carpenter, as well as a firearms instructor. Later, he started a business with his son called "Trevor and Trevor's Garage Doors”. Mr and Mrs Davis have two children, Trevor and Karen, as well as four grandchildren, Hayley, Laura, Ben and Jeremy. All his family lives in Sydney and Mr Davis visits them twice a year, taking them hunting and to family events.

Trevor Davis, convoy image Vietnam, 1968. Contributed

Mr Davis has been visiting Gladstone for 30 years, sometimes for three months at a time, to pursue his love for fishing. Moving here 22 years ago for a different lifestyle, he worked as a facilities officer at Gladstone South State School before he became a manual arts teacher's aide at Toolooa State High School and then Gladstone State High School, now for four years.

Mr Davis is involved in numerous hobbies such as fishing, hunting and bird breeding. He goes shooting once a week and hunting with friends and family during the holidays. Mr Davis has a great passion for fishing, his biggest catch being a 30kg mackerel. Taking part in the community event Boyne Tannum Hook Up, he won a $70,000 boat, eight years ago. Mr Davis is involved in the ANZAC Day parades at both Gladstone State High School and Toolooa State High School. He is also involved with the ANZAC Day Dawn Service locally, to commemorate fallen soldiers.

Mr Davis is proud of who he has become and his achievements as a soldier and in life, stating that his biggest achievement was being a soldier and returning home to his wife and son. He also believed that the army changed his life and made him who he is today. Mr Davis has a positive perspective on life and states that you must be happy and live life to the fullest.