Gladstone senior Graham Dingley with Riley Bale (L) and Bronsan Noble (R).
Gladstone senior Graham Dingley with Riley Bale (L) and Bronsan Noble (R).
Our Priceless Past: Story of Mr Graham Dingley

by By Bronsan Noble and Riley Bale, Year 8 - Gladstone State High School, 2019
23rd Aug 2019 3:00 PM
"LIFE is as you live it.”

Mr Dingley was born in Rockhampton in 1948.

He was a sprinter in school and played many different sports such as soccer, golf, badminton and rugby league.

He represented Rockhampton and later the Air Force in some of these sports. When he was a young boy, his parents moved to Yeppoon, while he stayed in Rockhampton with his grandmother. Every weekend he would catch the train to see his parents in Yeppoon.

In Year 10 (1964) he left school and commenced a five-year apprenticeship as a Fitter and Turner.

During this time, he was employed for two years as a Detail Draftsman. At 18, he was conscripted into the Army. His fiance Lynnette Howard would not consent to marrying, until he returned.

Enlisting in the RAAF in 1969 as a draftsman for six years and married later that year. After leaving the RAAF he became an Underground Maintenance Fitter, and then Supervisor of the Egg Marketing Board. He later moved to Woolworths as a Trainee Manager and in 1977 he participated in the opening of the Gladstone Big W.

Graham Dingley, Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) at the end of recruiting, 1969.
Graham Dingley, Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) at the end of recruiting, 1969.

His eldest son enrolled at St John the Baptist Primary School and Mr Dingley became part of the Parents and Friends Association. His friend, being a manager of Queensland Alumina Limited (QAL), recommended Mr Dingley as a Fitter and after 12 months he transferred as a Chemical Engineer's Assistant.

After resigning from QAL in 1996, he accompanied his wife to Rockhampton where she studied her Welfare and Psychology Degree at the CQUniversity.

Upon returning to Gladstone in 1999, he was contracted to QAL and his wife conducted a counselling service. In 2001, they travelled on an Around the World trip. They met a friend in New Orleans and were asked to work at an alumina plant in Jamaica. He spent 2002 working there.

Mr and Mrs Dingley had four children, daughters Claire Thompson and Cara Vloedmans and sons Stephen and Shane Dingley.

Mr Dingley's interests include finance, volunteering and sports. He loves volunteering because he has always wanted to give back to the community. Beginning to have more free time, he has invested more into volunteering. He is part of the Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours (WIN) program which is about welcoming immigrants to Australia. He also wants to help solve the problem of family domestic violence. He is interested in finance because of how money works and the different ways it can be manipulated.

At one point of his life he owned four houses, later having to sell them due to property prices dropping.

Also interested in politics, and how the parties work with their policies, Mr Dingley is especially interested renewable energy and immigration. He agrees social policies from Labor could be put in place right now but believes that there are better immigration policies.

Mr and Mrs Dingley live a happy life in Gladstone and have 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Within three years Mr Dingley wants to buy an electric car and wishes to be more involved in the WIN project. He has lived a very work-filled life with many experiences and great interests.

