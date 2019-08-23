OUR PRICELESS PAST: Read the stories and view the galleries

IF YOU'VE missed out on getting a copy of today's paper with the
Our Priceless Past lift-out, all 13 stories are now available to view online.
In addition, we have also published photo galleries of the seniors with students, behind the scenes activity and from Thursday's launch event.
Our Priceless Past Stories
Gladstone seniors Searle and Adele Jones was interviewed by Gladstone State High students Rommiel Malig (L) and Finlae Harris (R) for the 2019 Our Priceless Past feature. Kadesh Johnson GLA270619PAST Mr & Mrs Searle and Adele Jones
Gladstone senior Karron Hunt was interviewed by Gladstone State High students Mahalia Craigie (L) and Laura Rooney (R) for the 2019 Our Priceless Past feature. Kadesh Johnson GLA270619PAST Mrs Karron Hunt
Gladstone seniors Neville and Patricia Gregory were interviewed by Gladstone State High students Ebony Rule (L) and Shari Gibson (R) for the 2019 Our Priceless Past feature. Matt Taylor GLA270619PAST Mr & Mrs Nev and Pat Gregory
Gladstone senior Jacqueline Johnson was interviewed by Gladstone State High student Jannae Johnson for the 2019 Our Priceless Past feature. Kadesh Johnson GLA270619PAST Jacqueline Johnson
Gladstone senior Lynn Dingley was interviewed by Gladstone State High students Kalarni Ely (L) and Hayey Magaric (R) for the 2019 Our Priceless Past feature. Matt Taylor GLA270619PAST Mrs Lynn Dingley
Gladstone senior Graham Dingley was interviewed by Gladstone State High students Riley Bale (L) and Bronsan Noble (R) for the 2019 Our Priceless Past feature. Kadesh Johnson GLA270619PAST Mr Graham Dingley
Gladstone senior Trevor Davis was interviewed by Gladstone State High students Bailey Barrett (L) and Ryan Brodie (R) for the 2019 Our Priceless Past feature. Matt Taylor GLA270619PAST Mr Trevor Davis
Gladstone senior Dell Darrach was interviewed by Gladstone State High student Abiksha Murali for the 2019 Our Priceless Past feature. Matt Taylor GLA270619PAST Mrs Dell Darrach
Gladstone senior Kerry Weinholz was interviewed by Gladstone State High student Infinity Sommerfield for the 2019 Our Priceless Past feature. Kadesh Johnson GLA270619PAST Mrs Kerry Weinholz
Gladstone senior Esmond Weinholz was interviewed by Gladstone State High students Jasmine Harns (L) and Robyn Wood (R) for the 2019 Our Priceless Past feature. Matt Taylor GLA270619PAST Mr Esmond Weinholz
Gladstone senior Jeffrey (Jeff) Reeves was interviewed by Gladstone State High students Reuben Suter (L), Joseph Bebendorf and Zachary Breadsell (R) for the 2019 Our Priceless Past feature. Matt Taylor GLA270619PAST Mr Jeffrey Reeves
Gladstone senior Helen Reeves was interviewed by Gladstone State High students Kholeen Narvas (L), Nate Crosica and Kamryn Langford (R) for the 2019 Our Priceless Past feature. Kadesh Johnson GLA270619PAST Mrs Helen Reeves
Gladstone senior Sybil Riley was interviewed by Gladstone State High student Katie Windsor for the 2019 Our Priceless Past feature. Matt Taylor GLA270619PAST Mrs Sybil Riley Photo Galleries
The 2019 Our Priceless Past exhibition was launched at Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum on Thursday 22 August. Matt Taylor GLA220819PRICE Generations join for launch of Our Priceless Past
Gladstone senior Jeffrey (Jeff) Reeves was interviewed by Gladstone State High students Reuben Suter (L), Joseph Bebendorf and Zachary Breadsell (R) for the 2019 Our Priceless Past feature. Matt Taylor GLA270619PAST All the photos from Our Priceless Past revealed
Gladstone State High student Abiksha Murali interviews Dell Darrach as part of the 2019 Our Priceless Past feature, an initiative between Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum and The Observer. Kadesh Johnson GLA270619PAST
Behind the scenes for Our Priceless Past