Graham Dingley speaks to Gladstone State High Students as part of the 2019 Our Priceless Past feature, an initiative between Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum and The Observer.
Community

OUR PRICELESS PAST: Read the stories and view the galleries

Mark Zita
by
23rd Aug 2019 3:00 PM
IF YOU'VE missed out on getting a copy of today's paper with the Our Priceless Past lift-out, all 13 stories are now available to view online.

In addition, we have also published photo galleries of the seniors with students, behind the scenes activity and from Thursday's launch event.

Our Priceless Past Stories

Gladstone seniors Searle and Adele Jones was interviewed by Gladstone State High students Rommiel Malig (L) and Finlae Harris (R) for the 2019 Our Priceless Past feature.
Mr & Mrs Searle and Adele Jones

Gladstone senior Karron Hunt was interviewed by Gladstone State High students Mahalia Craigie (L) and Laura Rooney (R) for the 2019 Our Priceless Past feature.
Mrs Karron Hunt

Gladstone seniors Neville and Patricia Gregory were interviewed by Gladstone State High students Ebony Rule (L) and Shari Gibson (R) for the 2019 Our Priceless Past feature.
Mr & Mrs Nev and Pat Gregory

Gladstone senior Jacqueline Johnson was interviewed by Gladstone State High student Jannae Johnson for the 2019 Our Priceless Past feature.
Jacqueline Johnson

Gladstone senior Lynn Dingley was interviewed by Gladstone State High students Kalarni Ely (L) and Hayey Magaric (R) for the 2019 Our Priceless Past feature.
Mrs Lynn Dingley

Gladstone senior Graham Dingley was interviewed by Gladstone State High students Riley Bale (L) and Bronsan Noble (R) for the 2019 Our Priceless Past feature.
Mr Graham Dingley

Gladstone senior Trevor Davis was interviewed by Gladstone State High students Bailey Barrett (L) and Ryan Brodie (R) for the 2019 Our Priceless Past feature.
Mr Trevor Davis

Gladstone senior Dell Darrach was interviewed by Gladstone State High student Abiksha Murali for the 2019 Our Priceless Past feature.
Mrs Dell Darrach

Gladstone senior Kerry Weinholz was interviewed by Gladstone State High student Infinity Sommerfield for the 2019 Our Priceless Past feature.
Mrs Kerry Weinholz

Gladstone senior Esmond Weinholz was interviewed by Gladstone State High students Jasmine Harns (L) and Robyn Wood (R) for the 2019 Our Priceless Past feature.
Mr Esmond Weinholz

Gladstone senior Jeffrey (Jeff) Reeves was interviewed by Gladstone State High students Reuben Suter (L), Joseph Bebendorf and Zachary Breadsell (R) for the 2019 Our Priceless Past feature.
Mr Jeffrey Reeves

Gladstone senior Helen Reeves was interviewed by Gladstone State High students Kholeen Narvas (L), Nate Crosica and Kamryn Langford (R) for the 2019 Our Priceless Past feature.
Mrs Helen Reeves

Gladstone senior Sybil Riley was interviewed by Gladstone State High student Katie Windsor for the 2019 Our Priceless Past feature.
Mrs Sybil Riley

Photo Galleries

The 2019 Our Priceless Past exhibition was launched at Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum on Thursday 22 August.
Generations join for launch of Our Priceless Past

Gladstone senior Jeffrey (Jeff) Reeves was interviewed by Gladstone State High students Reuben Suter (L), Joseph Bebendorf and Zachary Breadsell (R) for the 2019 Our Priceless Past feature.
All the photos from Our Priceless Past revealed

Gladstone State High student Abiksha Murali interviews Dell Darrach as part of the 2019 Our Priceless Past feature, an initiative between Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum and The Observer.
Behind the scenes for Our Priceless Past

gladstone region our priceless past
Gladstone Observer

