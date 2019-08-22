Menu
The 2019 Our Priceless Past exhibition was launched at Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum on Thursday 22 August. PICTURED: Trevor Davis, Bailey Barrett and Ryan Brodie. Matt Taylor GLA220819PRICE
News

OUR PRICELESS PAST: Lift-out in tomorrow's paper

Mark Zita
by
22nd Aug 2019 5:00 PM

THE Observer is proud to present the 21st edition of Our Priceless Past lift-out in tomorrow's edition of the paper.

The initiative is run by the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum in conjunction with The Observer and sponsored by Live Better.

Our Priceless Past was first launched in 1999 to celebrate the Year of Older Persons and sees local high school students interviewing Gladstone's seniors to find out more about their lives.

This year, Gladstone State High School students took part for the fifth time - adding to previous contributions in 1999, 2001, 2005 and 2011.

A group of 24 Year 8 and Year 9 students were selected to take part in the project.

The lift-out will feature all 13 stories from local seniors as written by the students.

Photo galleries and stories will also be uploaded to The Observer's website from Friday afternoon.

An exhibition at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum features photographs, stories and memorabilia and is open until October 5.

