Our park swings top honours at awards

HAVING A BLAST: Kiani Wilson, 6 comes down to Lions Park in Gladstone with her mum at least once a week. Matt Taylor GLA250518LION

GLADSTONE you've got something to boast about.

Lions Park at Kin Kora has picked up the Queensland Park of the Year award from industry peak body Parks and Leisure Australia.

When it was completed in December, Lions Park was hailed as Australia's first seven-sensory park.

It was designed with great care to provide a space for all community members.

Chilren were straight into exploring the park on its opening in December. Sarah Steger

Nadine Astapyk and her six-year-old daughter Kiani Wilson visit the park at least once a week.

"Definitely Gladstone's done a good thing by building this park," she said.

"It brings people together. My partner works away a lot so it is just me and my daughter. When we do come here I find we are talking to other parents.

"It's a great park, we needed something like this."

Landscape architect Tobias Volbert of Playscape Creations was one of the brains behind the park's unique style.

He attended the awards night on Thursday with Gladstone Regional Council's Kylie Lee.

Tobias is passionate about creating spaces which fight back against one of society's biggest problems - loneliness.

The park's initial lack of sunshades caused a stir but the addition of sunshades eased community concerns. Mike Richards GLA200418SHADE

"Parks are not just for kids, they're for everybody - it's not really about play it's about a space for everybody," he said.

Playscape has been working with the Heart Foundation and Queensland University of Technology to develop new guidelines for intergenerational parks.

The results will be known in another two years.

"This was my favourite project ever, it was so great to get the trust from Gladstone Regional Council," Tobias said.

Jonathan Weinert, director of JW Concepts and collaborator with Playscape agreed.

"Without the backing of good people with foresight in local government, we wouldn't have these opportunities," he said.

Kylie said it was an exciting and a rewarding result for all involved in the project.

The project was managed by Council's Tracey Tame with input from Tony Klein.