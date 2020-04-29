Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
It’s not only child abuse victims who are under threat during the coronavirus lockdown – there are warnings of another at-risk group cut off from society.
It’s not only child abuse victims who are under threat during the coronavirus lockdown – there are warnings of another at-risk group cut off from society.
Parenting

Our other coronavirus time bomb

by Jackie Sinnerton
29th Apr 2020 9:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND perinatal wellness experts predict an avalanche of postnatal depression cases in parents with infants and toddlers in future months because of the pandemic restrictions.

Brisbane-based charity Peach Tree Perinatal Wellness centre is already reporting an escalation in parents of babies and toddlers reaching out for help with anxiety because of COVID-19 isolation.

Community impacts of COVID-19 have widely affected businesses and families across the state, but pregnant women and new partners are particularly vulnerable to challenging emotional times.

Peach Tree has noticed a spike in anxiety among women and their partners.

Founder and chief executive Viv Kissane said pandemic restrictions were compounding the stresses of what was already a very challenging time.

"Levels of anxiety among expecting mothers, and those at home with young infants, have increased significantly during the course of COVID-19 and its related social restrictions," she said.

"Pregnancy, giving birth, and those early parenthood years are already stressful times in the life of mothers, partners, and families.

"The inevitable impact of COVID-19 has seen our families experiencing heightened stress, social and medical anxiety, financial crisis, and relationship conflict.

 

 

"We expect over the next 12 months to see a considerable increase of emotional vulnerability within our parenting community, including diagnoses of perinatal depression, anxiety and mood-­related challenges.

"Enforced distancing from social connections, interactions and wider community supports for parents already relying on such services (eg mothers/partner groups, playgroups, library services, peer support groups, etc) will more than ever before impact heavily on parent and infant psychosocial and emotional wellbeing.

"It is so important for expecting and new parents experiencing emotional wellbeing challenges to remain connected to their community, and have safe places to receive support and ask for help when they need it most."

In the face of COVID-19, and with funding support from the Queensland Department of Health, Peach Tree has transitioned existing face-to-face service delivery to an online platform, including a designated 1800 PEACHY telephone support service.

All virtual services are peer-led, providing a safe space for parents to share concerns, seek solidarity, and receive empathetic connection with others who understand such perinatal hardship and challenge during difficult times.

 

 

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as Our other coronavirus time bomb

coronavirus editors picks health postnatal depression

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Prospector finds Navy medal lost 24 years ago

        premium_icon Prospector finds Navy medal lost 24 years ago

        News Gladstone man found a Navy Service Medal lost on Boyne Island Beach – plus its owner.

        GPs flat out as mental health issues escalate

        premium_icon GPs flat out as mental health issues escalate

        News Gladstone doctors are seeing an increase in patients with mental health concerns...

        'Extremely grateful': MP shouts coffee to say thanks

        premium_icon 'Extremely grateful': MP shouts coffee to say thanks

        News Glenn Butcher has recognised the efforts of his electorate’s teachers and rewarded...

        Seven shuts Gladstone newsroom

        premium_icon Seven shuts Gladstone newsroom

        News Seven becomes last free-to-air broadcaster to close doors in region