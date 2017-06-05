Our newest sports store is scooting to life

Freestyle Industries scooter shop was inspired by Brayth Bird, 9, (middle) alongside siblings Hayden, 14, and Chloe, 6.

TWO Gladstone parents have made their nine-year-old son's dream come true.

Dreaming of running a scooter store when he grew up, Brayth Bird gave his parents, Krystal and Peter Bird, the inspiration for opening Freestyle Industries.

"We realised there was a gap in market,” Ms Bird told The Observer.

"My nine-year-old son came up with the idea, it's his dream job.

"We thought we may as well do it.”

Since opening four weeks ago, Ms Bird said the response for their scooter store had been nothing but positive.

Being one of the only stores that sells just scooters, the store owner said they had been popular.

"The closest shop similar, that I know of, would be on Sunshine Coast,” Ms Bird said.

"There's nothing like us, our biggest thing is scooters - we're solely scooters.”

Attracting people of all ages, from adults to children, the busiest time for the new store is after school.

"Every afternoon after school our shop is filled with school kids,” Ms Bird said.

From being able to build your own customised scooter to browsing the scooter accessories and clothes, the store has everything relating to the two-wheeled toys.

Constantly having to write stock orders, Ms Bird said nothing stayed in the store, even before they opened.

"Things have been going out as soon as they come in, it's a good problem to have,” she said.

Children are stepping away from bikes and skate boards, trading them for the seemingly much loved scooter.

"It's just the new in thing at the moment, every single kid just about has a scooter,” Ms Bird said.

"They're certainly very popular.”

With hundreds of people through the doors since they opened, Brayth is impressed by the store and gets involved in everything he can.

"He can't believe it,” Ms Bird said.

"He's so keen to learn everything, he doesn't sit back.

"We've taught him how to make a sale on the cash register and he helps me sometimes, especially with the (scooter) parts.”

Before opening the store, Ms Bird worked as an events manager at Yaralla, wanting to bring engaging scooter-style events to Gladstone.

With ideas including scooter workshops and school holiday workshops in the pipeline, Ms Bird said she wanted to expand the business further than

being a store that sells scooters.

"We want to bring competitions to the town, really promote that whole scooter theme,” she said.

"It only goes as far as Sunshine Coast, it's really big there.”

Freestyle Industries will host a grand opening party from 10am Sunday including a sausage sizzle to raise money for the Valley football team as well as DJ entertainment and a mini skate competition.