Our MasterChef stars in national Great Northern ad

Pete Morgan appeared on a Great Northern Beer ad.
Chris Lees
by

THINGS keep getting better for Gladstone's MasterChef Pete Morgan.

Morgan filmed a national advert for one of our favourite beers - Great Northern - late last year.

The ad was filmed with outback wrangler Matt Wright.

Morgan who appeared on the latest season of the hit reality cooking show, shows Wright how to cook up a barramundi in a Great Northern salt crust.

The video filmed in the Northern Territory and Morgan even managed to catch a few barra while he was up there.

Morgan, a former Chanel College student, bowed out of last year's ninth season of the competition during Yotam Ottolenghi's pressure test.

Since he left the show, the former Gladstone boy has been working at some of Perth's top restaurants.

He moved to Western Australia to work as a crane driver after school.

