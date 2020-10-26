OUR HOMETOWN: New cosmetic tattoo business opens in Gladstone

Cosmetic Ink Gladstone owner Tara Tully will open her new cosmetic tattoo business on November 2.

Cosmetic Ink Gladstone owner Tara Tully will open her new cosmetic tattoo business on November 2.

A NEW cosmetic tattoo business has opened in Gladstone offering residents free consultations and a new kind of beauty service to the region.

Residents will be able to have their eyebrows, lips and eyeliner tattooed at Cosmetic Ink Gladstone when it opens on November 2.

Owner Tara Tully wanted to start up her own business after seeing room in the market and having an interest in beauty since high school.

Cosmetic Ink Gladstone owner Tara Tully will open her new cosmetic tattoo business on November 2.

Ms Tully said lip tattooing was an uncommon service, with some residents travelling to Gympie to have the procedure done.

“I believe I’m the only cosmetic tattooist that offers brows, lips and eyeliner, I think that’s what makes me stand out,” Ms Tully said.

In times of COVID-19, Ms Tully said all her products were disposable to minimise the risk of infection.

“Everything is disposable … personal protection equipment, needles,” she said.

“I don’t use anything that needs to be sterilised,” she said.

Cosmetic Ink Gladstone owner Tara Tully will open her new cosmetic tattoo business on November 2

Ms Tully offers free consultations to anyone who might be considering the procedures.

“I really encourage people if they are not sure to come in and ask me all the questions in the world,” she said.

“There’s no pressure because it’s not for everybody, I’m all about educating my clients and what’s right for them.”

Prices range from $325 to $485.

Residents can enjoy a 10 per cent discount if they book an appointment from November to December.

Cosmetic Ink Gladstone is located on 1 Manning St, South Gladstone. To book a free consultation, contact Tara at comesticink.gladstone@gmail.com or go to Cosmetic Ink’s Facebook page here.