OUR HOMETOWN: New beauty business creates a buzz

A new beauty business in town will sort your makeover with haircuts and eyelash lifts a standout feature.

Kirsty McDermott started her business K-Cuts and Beauty last December after wanting to branch out on her own.

The 23-year-old has been a hairdresser for the past seven years and has certifications in beauty.

“I decided to take a leap and put most of my savings into this little place,” Ms McDermott said.

“I wanted to offer more services to the community and venture out myself and get my skills up to date.

“I love recreating someone’s look and I like getting to know my clients on a deeper connection and getting to know them personally.”

Ms McDermott said she has had a good reception since she has started.

“It has been really good, I’ve had a really good response,” she said.

Ms McDermott offers women’s and men’s hair cuts, all waxing services, brow waxing and tinting, and lash lifts and tints.

Prices range from $15-$30 for haircuts and $10-$80 for beauty.

